Preview: Nationals at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds haven’t been shy about scoring runs in a bid to distance themselves from a season-high 11-game losing streak during which they crossed the plate a paltry 12 times. After erupting for 44 runs en route to winning four of their last six contests, the Reds look to continue their good fortune on Friday as they begin a nine-game homestand with the opener of a three-game series versus the Washington Nationals.

Jay Bruce, who drove in a pair of runs in Thursday’s 11-4 rout of Colorado, is a blistering 10-for-26 (.385) with three homers and seven RBIs in his last six games. The 29-year-old’s torrid display at the plate traditionally hasn’t been evident when he faces Friday starter Gio Gonzalez, against whom he is 2-for-12 with five strikeouts. While Cincinnati still has plenty of work to do to dig itself out of the National League Central cellar, Washington has won four in a row to build a three-game lead atop the NL East. Daniel Murphy, who was named the NL Player of the Month for May, has recorded three homers, seven RBIs and as many runs scored during his 11-game hitting streak and is batting .342 in 29 career contests versus the Reds.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (3-3, 3.57 ERA) vs. Reds LH Brandon Finnegan (1-4, 4.14)

Gonzalez enters Friday’s contest on the heels of back-to-back rough outings in which he allowed a total of 13 runs and 16 hits - four homers - in setbacks to the New York Mets and St. Louis. The 30-year-old looks to bounce back versus Cincinnati, against which he owns a 2-1 career record and a 1.83 ERA while limiting the Reds to just a .168 batting average. Gonzalez also has fared much better on the road, going 2-0 while registering an ERA a full run lower (2.52) than his season mark.

Finnegan dropped his second straight start and fell to 0-4 with a 4.96 ERA in his last eight turns after allowing four runs in 6 1/3 innings of a 5-4 setback to Milwaukee on Sunday. A lack of control continues to be an issue for the 23-year-old, who has walked four batters in consecutive outings and 13 in his last four. Finnegan has seen a positive in one respect, as he has allowed just one homer in his last four starts after being taken deep on six occasions in his previous four.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington OF Bryce Harper could return to the lineup on Friday after missing two games with a bruised right knee.

2. Cincinnati SS Zack Cozart is 8-for-18 (.444) with two homers, four RBIs and five runs scored during his four-game hitting streak.

3. Nationals 1B Ryan Zimmerman is 9-for-20 (.450) with two homers, five RBIs and four runs scored during his five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Reds 1