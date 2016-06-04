Preview: Nationals at Reds

(Updated: ADDs Saturday at end of second sentence FIXES site in second sentence)

The Cincinnati Reds are scoring runs at an alarming pace, but opposing teams traditionally have hit the snooze when facing Washington Nationals fireballer Stephen Strasburg. The Nationals will vie for their 16th straight victory in a start by the undefeated Strasburg when they visit the Reds in the second contest of the three-game series on Saturday.

Eugenio Suarez homered for the third time in two outings on Friday, collecting three hits in both as the Reds raced to a 7-2 triumph in the series opener. Zack Cozart also went deep and is 10-for-22 with three homers, six RBIs and as many runs scored during his five-game hitting streak, but is 0-for-6 in his career versus Strasburg. Cincinnati has scored 51 runs en route to winning five of its last seven games while National League East-leading Washington saw its offense held in check after erupting for 26 runs in wins in its previous four contests. Jayson Werth homered for the third time during his five-game hitting streak after being held in the park in each of his previous 19 appearances.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (9-0, 2.69 ERA) vs. Reds RH Dan Straily (3-2, 3.43)

Strasburg recorded his fourth win in as many starts on Sunday, as he surrendered a solo homer for the lone run he allowed in a 10-2 rout of St. Louis. The 27-year-old has struggled with the long ball of late as Strasburg has been taken deep five times in his last five tilts. Strasburg has split a pair of decisions in four career outings versus Cincinnati, although his 5.68 ERA through 19 innings leaves a bit to be desired.

Straily picked up the victory on Monday despite permitting five runs on eight hits with three walks in an 11-8 triumph over Colorado. The 27-year-old has issued three free passes in six of his last eight outings, but sports a 3-2 record in that span. Straily, who has yet to face Washington in his career, has pitched well at home with a 1-0 mark while limiting the opposition to a .187 batting average.

1. Washington INF prospect Trea Turner, who replaced 1B Ryan Zimmerman (paternity leave), collected three of his team's seven hits on Friday.

2. Cincinnati LF Adam Duvall has homered in back-to-back contests and gone deep six times in his last eight outings.

3. The Nationals (33-22) are just 5-7 against NL Central representatives this season.

PREDICTION: Nationals 3, Reds 2