Preview: Nationals at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds look to extend their season-high winning streak to five games and vie for their second series sweep of 2016 on Sunday afternoon when they host the Washington Nationals. Adam Duvall's three-run homer in Saturday's 6-3 triumph was his third blast in as many days for the Reds, who have outscored the opposition by a 31-11 margin during their winning streak.

The 27-year-old Duvall is riding quite the power surge, belting nine of his team-leading 16 homers in his last 13 games. While cellar-dwelling Cincinnati has some work to do to make noise in the National League Central, Washington saw its lead in the East dwindle to just one game over the New York Mets despite falling for just the 12th time in 30 road contests. The Nationals have mustered five runs on 10 hits in the series, with three homers providing most of their damage. Anthony Rendon launched a two-run shot on Saturday and has reached base seven times in his last three games.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Tanner Roark (4-4, 2.70 ERA) vs. Reds RH Jon Moscot (0-3, 7.13)

Roark has rebounded from getting blitzed for seven runs in a start on May 14, going 2-1 with four earned runs allowed in 20 2/3 innings. The 29-year-old permitted just two runs on four hits in seven frames in a 4-3 victory over Philadelphia on Monday. Roark has struggled with the long ball, however, surrendering one homer in each of his last four starts after keeping the ball in the park in four straight outings.

Moscot's return from the disabled list was a disastrous one, as the 24-year-old was blitzed for four homers in two innings of a 17-4 rout by Colorado on Tuesday. Moscot, who has been taken deep eight times in four starts, yielded seven runs on eight hits in his short stint versus the Rockies. Moscot will be making his eighth career start and first versus Washington.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington 2B Daniel Murphy is 0-for-8 in the series to see his average drop from .394 to .379.

2. Cincinnati RF Jay Bruce is 13-for-34 with four homers, eight RBIs and as many runs scored in his last eight contests.

3. The Reds swept Philadelphia on April 4-7 to open the season on a high note.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Reds 3