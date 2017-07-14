Preview: Nationals at Reds

The Washington Nationals are in control of the National League East, holding a 9 1/2-game cushion as they prepare to kick off the second half of the season with a nine-game road trip. The Nationals enter the second half tied with Colorado for the most road wins in the NL (26) as they visit the Cincinnati Reds on Friday in the opener of a four-game set.

Washington entered the All-Star break with a commanding lead in the division despite a disastrous bullpen that owns a major league-worst 5.20 ERA along with 14 blown saves. All-Star right fielder Bryce Harper is making a bid for his second MVP award in three years, sparking an offense that leads the NL in a number of categories, including batting average (.277) and runs scored (486). Cincinnati is parked in the basement of the NL Central, tumbling out of contention following a 1-13 slide last month. The Reds, who won their last two in Arizona before the break, will send Tim Adleman to the mound to face Washington's Gio Gonzalez in the series opener.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (7-4, 2.86 ERA) vs. Reds RH Tim Adleman (5-6, 4.71)

Gonzalez has come away with the loss in each of his last three outings despite allowing a combined five runs and stretching his streak of quality starts to eight. He allowed three runs on seven hits in a loss to Atlanta last time out after yielding one run on only two hits in each of his previous two turns. The 31-year-old Gonzalez has made eight career starts against the Reds, posting a 3-2 record and 2.98 ERA.

Adleman fell to 1-4 over his last five starts after giving up four runs (three earned) and six hits over five innings in a loss at Arizona. The 29-year-old has failed to pitch beyond five innings in five of the last six outings and he continues to be victimized by the long ball, surrendering 12 homers during a span in which he allowed at least one in eight straight starts. Adleman will be facing the Nationals for the first time.

Walk-Offs

1. Nationals 2B Daniel Murphy (.342), 1B Ryan Zimmerman (.330) and Harper (.325) are 1-2-3 in the NL in batting average.

2. Reds RHP Raisel Iglesias has converted 16 of 17 save opportunities.

3. The Nationals sent LHP Sammy Solis to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Reds 4