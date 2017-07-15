Preview: Nationals at Reds

Bryce Harper attempts to extend his hitting streak to double figures and fellow All-Star Max Scherzer takes the mound as their Washington Nationals visit the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday for the second a four-game series. Harper belted a pair of homers in the 5-0 victory over the Reds on Friday as the National League East-leading Nationals improved to 6-2 in their last eight contests.

Harper is 15-for-34 with 10 RBIs during his nine-game hitting streak and Anthony Rendon is 12-for-28 while hitting safely in eight straight contests for Washington, which owns a 27-17 record on the road. Scherzer has lost just twice in almost two months and will face Cincinnati rookie Luis Castillo, who gave up two runs over five innings in his major-league debut against the Nationals on June 23 without factoring into the decision. The Reds left eight on base in Friday’s loss as All-Stars Joey Votto and Zack Cozart went a combined 0-for-7. Adam Duvall (20 homers) had a pair of hits in the series opener and has at least two in three of his last five contests for Cincinnati, which is 23-21 at home.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Max Scherzer (10-5, 2.10 ERA) vs. Reds RH Luis Castillo (1-1, 3.13)

Scherzer earned a no-decision in his final game before the All-Star break, allowing four runs on six hits over 7 2/3 innings as the Nationals went on to beat Atlanta 5-4. The 32-year-old St. Louis native had permitted two or fewer earned runs in his previous eight starts, going 6-2 in that stretch, and leads the NL with 173 strikeouts. Votto is 4-for-8 with a homer versus Scherzer, who is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA in three career starts against the Reds.

Castillo has given up two or fewer runs in three of his first four major-league starts and earned his first victory last time out with 6 2/3 scoreless innings at Arizona. The 24-year-old Dominican Republic native, who boasts 30 strikeouts and 10 walks over 23 innings, suffered his first loss while yielding four runs in his previous outing against Colorado. Brian Goodwin and Rendon hit solo homers against Castillo in the no-decision against the Nationals.

1. Votto has belted 133 homers at Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park, two behind Jay Bruce for the most at the team’s home.

2. Washington RHP Joe Ross (elbow) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday while RHPs Austin Adams and Trevor Gott were recalled.

3. The Reds have allowed an NL-most 463 runs - 31 against the Nationals while going 1-3 against them in 2017.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Reds 1