Nationals hold off Reds for 10-9 win

CINCINNATI -- Daniel Murphy and Wilson Ramos hit home runs to help the Washington Nationals avoid a series sweep with a 10-9 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at Great American Ball Park.

The Nationals' trio of Bryce Harper, Murphy and Ramos combined to go 9-for-15 with two homers and five RBIs in just the second win in the past nine meetings with the Reds.

Jay Bruce homered for Cincinnati (21-36), which has won six of nine since snapping an 11-game losing streak.

Cincinnati sent 10 batters to the plate in the second inning against Washington starter Tanner Roark, who lasted just three innings, the shortest start of his career.

Ivan DeJesus Jr. atoned for an earlier throwing error with a bases-loaded double in the second inning, driving in three runs to put Cincinnati ahead 3-0 against Roark. A two-run single by Tyler Holt made the score 5-0.

Right-hander Jon Moscot needed a good performance to secure his spot in the Reds' rotation, which soon will get a boost with the return of right-hander Anthony DeSclafani. Despite being staked to an early 5-0 lead, Moscot couldn't take advantage.

Moscot didn't allow a hit until Harper's single with one out in the fourth. Then the floodgates opened up for the Nationals (34-23).

Harper's hit immediately was followed by Murphy's 10th home run of the season to make the score 5-2. That was followed by Ramos' eighth homer of the year.

It was the sixth set of back-to-back homers by the Nationals this season.

Later in the inning, Ben Revere snapped an 0-for-17 skid on the road trip with an RBI single to tie the score 5-5. Revere went 2-for-5 with an RBI.

Defense was an issue for Cincinnati, which rested center fielder Billy Hamilton and shortstop Zack Cozart.

Several misplays helped the Nationals load the bases in the fifth.

Catcher Tucker Barnhart misplayed a throw, home allowing two runs to score. Clint Robinson's sacrifice fly drove in another, giving the Nationals an 8-5 lead.

Left-hander Sammy Solis (1-1), who has filled the void left by injured Matt Belisle, helped the Nationals maintain a 10-5 lead by allowing only a hit with a walk and six strikeouts in three innings to pick up the win.

Daniel Wright (0-2) took the loss for Cincinnati.

A streak of four scoreless innings by the Washington bullpen was snapped when Bruce hit a three-run homer in the seventh to make the score 10-8.

Cincinnati made things interesting in the ninth against Jonathan Papelbon.

Holt singled and Joey Votto walked to begin the inning. Brandon Phillips doubled home a run. Bruce was intentionally walked to load the bases, but Papelbon retired three straight batters for his 15th save.

NOTES: Reds RHP Anthony DeSclafani made his final rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Saturday and will rejoin the rotation this week. ... Reds manager Bryan Price said RHP Raisel Iglesias will pitch out of the bullpen when he comes off the disabled list, likely in late June. ... The Nationals dropped the first two games in Cincinnati for only their fourth series loss this season.