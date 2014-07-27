Nationals shut down Reds again in win

CINCINNATI -- Homerless games are rare at Great American Ball Park. There wasn’t a single homer hit during the three-game series between the Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds, first time that’s happened over three straight games in the ballpark’s history. Credit the starting pitching.

On Sunday, Nationals left-hander Doug Fister hurled seven shutout innings and first baseman Adam La Roche delivered a two-run single, lifting the Washington Nationals to a 4-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in the finale of a three-game series on Sunday afternoon.

Washington’s starters allowed just two earned runs while taking two of three in the series.

“All of our guys pitched really well in this series,” said Nationals manager Matt Williams. “We don’t have to win by the home run. Our guys put good at-bats together. It’s never easy here. I liken this ballpark to (Coors Field) Colorado.”

Fister (10-2) allowed only three hits with one walk and five strikeouts over 104 pitches.

“My changeup was working well in certain counts,” Fister said. “It kept them off balance. We wanted to attack the hitters with sinkers and cutters with no pattern.”

Washington (57-45) now leads the National League East by two games over the Atlanta Braves, who played Sunday night.

Cincinnati (53-51) has lost eight of nine since the All-Star break. The Reds were shutout for the 11th time, matching last season’s total.

“What it comes down to is we didn’t score many runs,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “We have to get better at that. Guys are trying but aren’t getting anything out of their effort. You can’t wait until the ninth inning. We have to get more runners on base.”

Reds starter Mat Latos struck out six through the first four innings.

Second baseman Danny Espinosa’s leadoff single in the fifth inning was Washington’s first hit off Latos and it sparked a Nats rally.

The Nationals loaded the bases with two outs via a walk and a hit batter. Right fielder Jayson Werth walked to drive in the first run.

“In that situation, you can’t give in,” said Werth. “I thought the strike-two pitch was probably in.”

Latos exchanged words with home plate umpire Toby Basner about the borderline 1-2 pitch to Werth that was called a ball but would have been an inning-ending strikeout.

LaRoche followed Werth’s walk with a two-run single put Washington ahead 3-0.

“Pitching like (Fister) was today, figured we just needed to give him a run or two,” Werth said. “The ball wasn’t flying like it could here. Both pitching staffs pitched great.”

Latos (2-3) only allowed three hits, but he gave up three earned runs with four walks and hit a batter. He struck out six.

Following the game, Latos put the onus squarely on his own shoulders.

“I started to pitch like (crap),” Latos said. “I let a couple of things get to me that shouldn’t have. The walk to Werth was what bothered me There were some pitches that were close. (Basner) was inconsistent behind the dish. Then the whole thing went to (crap).”

Fister, meanwhile, allowed a two-out single in the first inning then held the Reds hitless over the next five frames, retiring 12 straight batters in one stretch.

Third baseman Anthony Rendon’s RBI single in the eighth produced an important fourth run for Washington.

In the ninth, third baseman Todd Frazier and right fielder Jay Bruce singled off Aaron Barrett to begin the inning.

Rafael Soriano replaced Barrett, and catcher Devin Mesoraco doubled off the left-center field wall to drive in two runs, making the score 4-2.

Soriano retired the next three batters for his 25th save, the 200th of his career. He’s the 46th reliever to reach that mark.

“Today, the big number is that Sori has 200 saves,” said Fister. “That’s the highlight of the day.”

NOTES: Reds 1B Jack Hannahan was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list on Sunday and started at first base. Hannahan began the season on the DL following offseason shoulder surgery. “He’s ready to go,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He’s still a work in progress to play third base from a throwing perspective. He’ll help strengthen our bench.” ... To make room for Hannahan on the roster, RHP Curtis Partch was optioned to Triple-A. ... Nationals GM Mike Rizzo signed Frank Thomas in 1989 while working as a White Sox area scout. Thomas was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., on Sunday. ... Nationals 2B Danny Espinosa returned to the starting lineup after missing two starts. Espinosa is hitting .214 and ranks second on the club with 98 strikeouts. ... The start of Sunday’s game was delayed 16 minutes by rain.