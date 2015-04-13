Preview: Nationals at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox won each of their first two series but come into the home opener down after missing out on a sweep of the New York Yankees. The Red Sox will try to bounce back when they host the Washington Nationals on Monday.

The Nationals snapped a three-game slide with a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday and are still waiting for the offense to break out. Bryce Harper homered and Wilson Ramos drove in a pair in the 10-inning triumph, which marked Washington’s highest scoring output of the young season. Boston has not had much trouble generating offense with its rebuilt lineup and is hoping the second turn through the rotation can be as successful as the first. That dream took a hit when Clay Buchholz was rocked for 10 runs – nine earned – in 3 1/3 innings on Sunday, marking the first time a Red Sox starter failed to keep his team in the game.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (0-1, 4.50)

Zimmermann is the lone Washington starter with a win after holding the New York Mets to one run and five hits in six innings last week. The 28-year-old did not walk a batter and struck out four to begin his final season before hitting free agency. Zimmermann has allowed four earned runs in 14 career innings against the Red Sox and is 8-4 with a 2.61 ERA in 19 career interleague starts.

Porcello made his Boston debut against Philadelphia last week and was done in by one bad pitch that turned into a three-run homer. The 26-year-old signed a four-year, $82.5 million extension with the club before that start and struck out four over six innings. Porcello is 2-1 with a 6.41 ERA in four career starts at Fenway Park.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox LF Hanley Ramirez is 10-of-25 with a home run and six RBIs in his career against Zimmermann.

2. Washington rookie CF Michael Taylor is 1-for-8 with six strikeouts in the last two games.

3. Boston was swept in its first home series last season, also against an NL opponent (Milwaukee).

PREDICTION: Red Sox 4, Nationals 3