Preview: Nationals at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are attempting to go from worst to first again and already have clinched wins in each of their first three series. The Red Sox try for their first series sweep when they host the Washington Nationals in the finale of their three-game set on Wednesday.

The Nationals were a popular preseason World Series pick but are being let down early by a defense that has committed 10 errors. Six of those miscues have been made by shortstop Ian Desmond, whose misplay of a ball in the seventh inning on Tuesday led to a three-run rally during which Boston took the lead without recording a hit. Washington can console itself with the fact that its offense finally busted out in the 8-7 loss, scoring more than four runs for the first time in eight games to start the season. Boston’s offense has been more consistently impressive in the early going and has scored 17 runs in the first two games of the series.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (0-1, 4.26 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Wade Miley (0-0, 3.38)

Gonzalez struggled with his control in his season debut on Friday at Philadelphia, issuing four walks along with five hits en route to three runs. The 29-year-old is making his fifth career start at Fenway Park and is 2-0 with a 4.84 ERA in the historic building. Gonzalez has had some success shutting down Boston’s big bats, including Hanley Ramirez (2-for-12, six strikeouts) and Dustin Pedroia (2-for-13).

Miley held the New York Yankees scoreless over the first five innings in his Red Sox debut on Friday before yielding two runs in the sixth, and he was in line for a win before a blown save led to a 19-inning marathon. The Louisiana native is 1-2 with a 2.03 ERA in five career starts against the Nationals, including an outing on Aug. 21 last season in which he allowed eight hits and walked six without yielding a run in 6 2/3 innings. Miley has had some trouble with Washington’s Ryan Zimmerman (4-of-7, three doubles) over his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox 3B Pablo Sandoval (left foot contusion) left Tuesday’s game and is day-to-day.

2. Washington RF Bryce Harper is 1-for-9 with five strikeouts in the series.

3. Boston SS Xander Bogaerts (right knee) had an MRI come back clean and could return soon.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 5, Nationals 3