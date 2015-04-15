Red Sox power past Nationals

BOSTON -- Offense has been primarily responsible for powering the Boston Red Sox to a first-place start this season.

The Washington Nationals clumsy defense played a major role Tuesday night, though.

The Red Sox rallied for three runs in the seventh inning without recording a hit, capping the late surge with two runs on a pair of errors on the same play by Washington reliever Blake Treinen to earn a wild, 8-7 win over the Nationals.

“It’s not going to happen every day,” said Boston left fielder Hanley Ramirez, “but you’ve got to take advantage when that happens, so that’s what we did in that inning.”

Shortstop Brock Holt followed the two errors with a groundout that plated the winning run, leading the Red Sox to their fifth win in their past six games.

Second baseman Dustin Pedroia went 3-for-4 with a homer, center fielder Mookie Betts hit a two-run double and Boston’s bullpen tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Edward Mujica (1-0) picked up the win with 1 1/3 perfect innings, and closer Koji Uehara pitched a perfect ninth for the save in his first appearance of the season after being activated from the disabled list Monday.

“Much like we’ve seen a lot from Koji, three up and three down,” said Boston manager John Farrell.

The Red Sox jumped in front 5-1 in the fourth, but they allowed six runs in the fifth, falling behind on center fielder Michael A. Taylor’s two-run triple.

“It was our game,” Ramirez said. “I told them right away when they did that rally, we’ve got to come back because it’s our game”

He likely just didn’t think it would pan out as it did.

After Ramirez reached on an error, Matt Thornton hit right fielder Shane Victorino with a pitch and Treinen (0-1) plunked pinch hitter Allen Craig. Catcher Ryan Hanigan then bounced a short chopper in front of the mound, where Treinen dropped the ball, allowing Ramirez to score.

Treinen then made another mistake, scooping the ball up and throwing wildly into the stands while trying to catch Victorino at the plate.

“I was telling myself just to be smooth and get it to the plate. I had plenty of time to get it,” Treinen said. “The transition in between my glove and my hand, just bobbled it, it fell to the ground, just kind of had to get rid of it quick and made a terrible throw. It ended up costing us.”

Washington manager Matt Williams wasn’t pleased with his team’s defense one day after dropping two fly balls in a 9-4 loss to Boston.

”It’s the same recipe,“ he said. ”If you put the same ingredients together like we have in the last two games, you’re going to get the same meal. It doesn’t taste very good.

“If you continue to kick the ball around you’re going to lose.”

Shortstop Ian Desmond had three hits for the Nationals, who lost for the fifth time in six games.

Washington starter Stephen Strasburg yielded five runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out five.

Taylor’s RBI single in the second gave Washington the lead, but Betts put Boston in front with a two-run double in the bottom half.

Boston stretched its lead to 5-1 in the third on RBI singles by right fielder Daniel Nava and Hanigan, plus Pedroia’s third homer of the season, on a first-pitch fastball from Strasburg.

The Nationals chased Red Sox starter Justin Masterson during a six-run fifth, a rally highlighted by Desmond’s two-run single that tied the score at 5 and Taylor’s go-ahead, two-run triple off reliever Alexi Ogando.

Masterson allowed seven runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out four, walked three and hit two batters.

NOTES: Boston 3B Pablo Sandoval left the game after the fifth inning with a left foot contusion after being hit on the top of his foot by a Stephen Strasburg pitch in the third. Manager John Farrell said scans for a fracture came back negative. ... Both starters, Washington RHP Stephen Strasburg and Boston RHP Justin Masterson, pitched for San Diego State University. ... Boston SS Xander Bogaerts, who is batting .433, was held out of Tuesday’s game after undergoing an MRI exam on his right knee, which he injured Monday against Washington. Brock Holt started in his place and went 2-for-4 with the game-winning RBI. ... Washington called up RHP Rafael Martin and designated LHP Xavier Cedeno for assignment.