Preview: Nationals at Rockies

The Washington Nationals ended a long slide and aim to remain in close proximity to the National League East-leading New York Mets. Washington seeks to defeat the host Colorado Rockies for the second straight night on Wednesday after posting a 15-6 victory in the series opener to halt a six-game losing streak.

The victory was just the fifth in 18 games for the Nationals, who stand 4 1/2 games behind the Mets. Third baseman Yunel Escobar - who hit his ninth homer -- and shortstop Ian Desmond each had three hits and four RBIs on Tuesday as Washington racked up 15 hits while taking out its frustration on the Rockies. Times have been tough for Colorado as well as Tuesday’s loss was its seventh in eight games. Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez homered but later departed with knee soreness and is listed as day-to-day.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (6-6, 4.62 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (7-5, 4.75)

Strasburg has struck out 20 batters in 13 innings since recovering from an oblique injury that prompted a stint on the disabled list. He allowed three runs in the two outings, striking out 12 while defeating Colorado and then losing to San Francisco when he gave up two runs and seven hits in six innings. Strasburg is 3-3 with a 2.77 ERA in six career starts against the Rockies and gave up one run and three hits in seven innings in the win on August 8.

De La Rosa lost to the New York Mets in his last turn and has just one victory over his last seven outings. He gave up two runs and four hits in six innings against the Mets and has given up eight total runs over his last three starts. De La Rosa is 5-2 with a 4.12 ERA in nine career starts against Washington and received a no-decision on August 7 when he allowed four runs (three earned) and six hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies SS Jose Reyes extended his hitting streak to eight games by going 4-for-5 with a homer - his best game since being acquired from Toronto for SS Troy Tulowitzki in late July.

2. Washington RF Bryce Harper drew a career-best four walks and scored four runs while going 0-for-2 on Tuesday.

3. Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado had three hits Tuesday and is 9-for-20 with two homers and six RBIs over the past five contests.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Rockies 4