Preview: Nationals at Rockies

The National League East-leading Washington Nationals seek their fourth consecutive victory as they continue their nine-game road trip Tuesday with the second of three contests against the Colorado Rockies. Washington kicked off its trek with a 5-4 triumph in the series opener as Bryce Harper completed the team's comeback from a 4-2 deficit with an RBI double in the seventh inning.

Jayson Werth finished 2-for-4 with a two-run homer on Monday but tied the Nationals record of reaching base in 43 straight games set by Ryan Zimmerman in 2009 by drawing a walk in the first inning. Washington owns an 8 1/2-game division lead over Miami while Colorado is 6 1/2 games back in the race for the second NL wild-card spot. While suffering their fourth consecutive loss on Monday, the Rockies watched Charlie Blackmon continue his power surge with a solo homer in the fourth inning. Blackmon, who is the reigning NL Player of the Week, has belted nine homers and driven in 15 runs over his last 10 contests.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (8-9, 4.24 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Chad Bettis (10-6, 5.27)

Gonzalez escaped with his second straight victory Wednesday after yielding four runs and seven hits in five innings against Cleveland. The 30-year-old Floridian had allowed fewer than three earned runs in each of his previous five outings, going 3-1 in that span. Gonzalez won both of his previous career starts versus Colorado, giving up six runs - five earned - and 11 hits over 12 total frames.

Bettis extended his unbeaten streak to seven starts Thursday despite surrendering five runs on nine hits and three walks over five innings of a no-decision at Texas. The 27-year-old Texan was much better in his previous six outings, giving up three runs or fewer while working at least six frames in each. Bettis will be making his first career start against Washington after yielding two runs and seven hits over 2 2/3 innings in two relief appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Werth is three games away from matching the franchise record held by Rusty Staub, who bridged the 1969 and 1970 seasons by reaching base safely in 46 consecutive games for the Montreal Expos.

2. Colorado 1B Mark Reynolds underwent surgery Monday to remove a fractured hook of the hamate bone in his left hand and is expected to miss four-to-eight weeks.

3. Washington 1B Ryan Zimmerman (wrist) and C Jose Lobaton (elbow) both went 2-for-4 while beginning rehab assignments with Triple-A Syracuse.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Nationals 4