Preview: Nationals at Rockies

The Washington Nationals have taken advantage of their stretch against division rivals, reeling off seven consecutive victories to match their longest streak of 2016. The reigning National League East champions attempt to extend their string of success and remain perfect on their 10-game road trip when they visit the Colorado Rockies on Monday for the first of four contests.

Washington began its winning streak with a home victory over Philadelphia before registering three-game sweeps on the road against Atlanta and the New York Mets. Former Met Daniel Murphy hit his second career grand slam in the first inning of Sunday's 6-3 triumph while Ryan Zimmerman also went deep for Washington, belting a two-run shot for his sixth homer - the most he has hit in the month of April in his career. The Nationals will be running into another hot team in the Rockies, who have won six of their last seven contests and are coming off their first three-game home sweep of San Francisco since May 2002. Colorado outscored the Giants 20-3 over the final two contests as it improved to 6-3 at Coors Field and Nolan Arenado has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 11-for-27 with three homers and eight RBIs in that span.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Jacob Turner (2016: 1-2, 6.57 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Tyler Anderson (1-3, 7.32)

Turner is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to make his debut with Washington after signing a minor-league contract during the offseason. The 25-year-old from Missouri was drafted ninth overall by Detroit in 2009 but has not lived up to his potential, going 12-27 with a 5.09 ERA in the majors with four different teams. Turner spent last season with the Chicago White Sox after an elbow injury limited him to two starts in Double-A in 2015.

Anderson is hoping to overcome his early-season struggles, as he has surrendered four or more runs in each of his first four starts - losing the last three. The 27-year-old native of Las Vegas has yet to complete six innings and lasted five on Wednesday, when he yielded four runs - two earned - and six hits in a setback against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Anderson, who is 5-3 with a 3.36 ERA in 13 home starts during his brief career, will be facing Washington for the first time.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies OF Charlie Blackmon has recorded three home runs and nine RBIs during his eight-game hitting streak and drove in two runs in each of his last three contests.

2. Washington RHP Stephen Strasburg will be placed on paternity leave Monday as his wife is expecting the couple's second child.

3. Colorado SS Trevor Story is riding a five-game hitting streak during which he has recorded three homers and eight RBIs.

PREDICTION: Rockies 8, Nationals 4