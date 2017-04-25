Preview: Nationals at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies delivered the opening salvo in a four-game series between the National League's top two teams and look to defeat the visiting Washington Nationals again on Tuesday. Colorado racked up 14 hits while posting an 8-4 victory on Monday that improved its record to 14-6, matching the 2011 club for the second-best start in franchise history.

Washington star Bryce Harper was limited to pinch-hitting duty in the opener after the team arrived in Denver at approximately 4:30 a.m. MT, prompting manager Dusty Baker not to start the right fielder. Harper was named NL Player of the Week after batting .550 with three homers and seven RBIs, and his night out of the lineup occurred as the Nationals had their seven-game winning streak halted. Washington is 6-1 on its 10-game road trip while the Rockies have outscored opponents 34-12 over the first four contests of their seven-game homestand. Charlie Blackmon and Mark Reynolds each hit a two-run shot in the opener to move into a three-way tie for the club home run lead (six) with Nolan Arenado.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Joe Ross (1-0, 3.86 ERA) vs. Rockies RH German Marquez (2016: 1-1, 5.23)

Ross was recalled prior to Wednesday's outing against Atlanta, and he recorded the win by allowing three runs and six hits over seven innings. The 23-year-old went 7-5 with a 3.43 ERA in 19 major-league starts last season and served up just nine homers. Ross, who never has faced the Rockies, is 6-6 with a 3.74 ERA in 19 career road appearances (18 starts).

Marquez will be recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill the rotation spot of Jon Gray, who remains sidelined with a foot injury. The 22-year-old Marquez made the Rockies' season-opening roster but was optioned to the minors before he making an appearance. Marquez, who will be on a 90-pitch limit against the Nationals, went 1-1 with a 5.23 ERA in six appearances (three starts) after being recalled in September.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies SS Trevor Story went 2-for-4 on Monday to extend his hitting streak to six games - a stretch that has raised his average 74 points to .188.

2. Washington 1B Ryan Zimmerman homered on Monday and has gone deep four times over his last six games.

3. Colorado 1B Ian Desmond (fractured hand) took batting practice Monday for the first time since the March 12 injury and will continue to do so daily until the club feels he's ready for a rehab stint.

PREDICTION: Rockies 10, Nationals 9