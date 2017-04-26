Preview: Nationals at Rockies

After their double-play combo combined for 12 RBIs in the second contest of the series, the Washington Nationals look for another offensive surge when they continue their four-game set against the host Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. Trea Turner hit for the cycle and drove in a personal-best seven runs while Daniel Murphy contributed three hits and matched his career high of five RBIs as Washington won a 15-12 slugfest on Tuesday.

Turner recorded the third cycle in franchise history as he and Murphy each delivered a three-run triple while the Nationals recorded a season high in runs in improving to 7-1 on their 10-game road trip. Bryce Harper registered two hits and has gone 16-for-30 over the last nine games to raise his average to .400 - second-best in the National League. Colorado's Charlie Blackmon also is in the midst of a torrid stretch as he is 9-for-21 with four homers and 12 RBIs over his last five games after going 3-for-5 with a blast and three RBIs in Tuesday's setback. Blackmon, who is riding a 10-game hitting streak, increased his RBI count to 21 - tying him with Harper and Miami's Marcell Ozuna for the major-league lead.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Tanner Roark (2-0, 3.65 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (2-2, 4.10)

Roark gave up three runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings against the New York Mets in his last turn but did not factor in the decision. The 30-year-old will be making his first career start against the Rockies after working one inning of scoreless relief at Coors Field in 2015. Roark has been stellar when the bases are empty, limiting hitters to a .161 average, but that figure rises to .350 with runners in scoring position.

Chatwood defeated San Francisco in each of his last two starts and tossed his first career shutout in the first of the two outings. The 27-year-old gave up two hits during the standout performance while notching his second complete game in the majors. Chatwood settled for a no-decision in his lone career start against the Nationals in 2013 despite giving up one run and four hits over six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rockies have scored 46 runs over their last five games, winning the first four.

2. Turner, who recently returned from a hamstring injury, recorded just two RBIs in nine games before Tuesday's stellar performance.

3. Colorado 1B Mark Reynolds homered in each of the first two games of the series and is 8-for-19 with three blasts and eight RBIs over his past five contests.

PREDICTION: Rockies 11, Nationals 8