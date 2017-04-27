Preview: Nationals at Rockies

Bryce Harper is hotter than lava as April nears an end and looks to produce another stellar effort when the Washington Nationals conclude their four-game series against the host Colorado Rockies on Thursday afternoon. Harper reached base five times on four hits and a walk in Wednesday's 11-4 victory and is 20-for-34 over the last 10 games to raise his average to a major league-best .432.

The Nationals scored 26 runs in winning the last two games and are a scintillating 8-1 as they enter the finale of their 10-game road trip. Daniel Murphy hit a three-run homer on Wednesday and is tied with Harper for most RBIs (22) in the majors while Ryan Zimmerman is just one behind after going 3-for-5 with a blast and three RBIs. Washington (15-6) owns the top record in the big leagues after Wednesday's victory and has won nine of its 12 contests away from home. Colorado first baseman Mark Reynolds is 10-for-23 with three homers and eight RBIs over his last six games as projected starter Ian Desmond (hand) moves closer to beginning a minor-league rehab stint.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (2-0, 1.35 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Antonio Senzatela (3-0, 2.08)

Gonzalez has allowed just four earned runs over four starts and ranks third in the National League in ERA. The 31-year-old defeated the New York Mets in his last turn, when he yielded one run and two hits over 6 1/3 innings. Gonzalez is 3-0 with a 3.86 ERA in four career starts against the Rockies and has limited Reynolds to two hits in 12 at-bats with seven strikeouts and seven walks.

Senzatela has won three consecutive starts, working seven innings in each of the performances. The rookie's last two victories were against San Francisco, including Saturday's effort in which he allowed one run and four hits without issuing a walk. The 22-year-old Senzatela is limiting opposing hitters to a collective .202 average while compiling an 0.85 WHIP.

WALK-OFFS

1. Zimmerman has belted five home runs in his last eight games.

2. Colorado CF Charlie Blackmon is riding an 11-game hitting streak after reaching base on a single and two walks on Wednesday.

3. Washington SS Trea Turner, who hit for the cycle on Tuesday, is 7-for-11 with two homers, nine RBIs and seven runs scored over his last two contests.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Rockies 4