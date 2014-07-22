Nationals 7, Rockies 2: Ian Desmond highlighted a 5-for-5 effort with a two-run homer to lead Washington to a win in the opener of its three-game series at Colorado.

Danny Espinosa tripled, doubled and drove in two runs while Wilson Ramos recorded two hits and an RBI for the Nationals, who have won all four meetings with the Rockies this season. Doug Fister (9-2) allowed two runs and a season high-tying nine hits in 5 2/3 innings to win his third straight start.

Nolan Arenado registered a run-scoring single and Ben Paulsen went 2-for-4 with an RBI in his major-league debut as the Rockies suffered their sixth straight defeat. Franklin Morales (5-5) was tagged with the loss after giving up four runs - three earned - and nine hits with four walks in six frames.

Ryan Zimmerman led off the top of the fourth with a base hit before Desmond opened the scoring by launching his 17th home run to left field. Ramos followed with a single and Espinosa brought him in with a double to center before scoring later in the frame on an error by Morales to make it 4-0.

Fister took a shutout into the sixth before Arenado and Paulsen halved the deficit with back-to-back RBI base hits. Desmond singled and scored during a two-run seventh to push the Nationals’ lead back to four runs and notched his second career five-hit performance with a base hit in the ninth before racing home on Espinosa’s triple.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Rockies placed 1B Justin Morneau (neck) on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to July 14, and designated RHP Jair Jurrjens for assignment. They also selected the contract of Paulsen from Triple-A Colorado Springs. ... Colorado SS Troy Tulowitzki (quadriceps) missed his second straight game. ... Washington is 45-3 when scoring at least four runs.