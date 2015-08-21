Rockies 3, Nationals 2

DENVER -- Yohan Flande pitched a career-high seven innings and helped his cause on offense Thursday night as the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 3-2.

First baseman Ben Paulsen singled home the winning run with one out in the seventh as the Rockies won for just the second time in 12 games and avoided being swept in the three-game series.

The loss dropped the Nationals four games behind the idle New York Mets in the National League East.

Shortstop Jose Reyes led off the seventh with a single. It was his third hit of the game and finished Nationals starter Max Scherzer after 103 pitches. Reliever Felipe Rivero gave up a single to right fielder Carlos Gonzalez, the only batter Rivero faced. After Blake Treinen struck out third baseman Nolan Arenado, Paulsen looped a go-ahead single to center.

Scott Oberg relieved Flande (3-1) and set the Nationals down in order in the eighth.

John Axford, who was returned to the closer’s role Monday, gave up a leadoff single to right fielder Bryce Harper in the ninth. After third baseman Yunel Escobar and shortstop Ian Desmond struck out, first baseman Ryan Zimmerman walked. But Axford struck out center fielder Michael Taylor to earn his 17th save and first since July 10.

Flande was cruising along until he issued a two-out walk in the seventh. He paid for it when Taylor followed with a first-pitch homer to left-center that tied the game a 2-2. It was Taylor’s 11th homer of the season.

Flande allowed three hits with three walks and five strikeouts and got through seven innings on 89 pitches. His previous career high was 6 2/3 innings on July 28, 2014, at Chicago against the Cubs, and his previous season high was six innings against the Padres in his last start Friday.

In addition to going toe-to-toe with Scherzer (11-10) and out-pitching him, Flande helped himself at the plate. His infield hit with two outs in the sixth put the Rockies ahead 2-0. With a runner on third, Flande chopped a bouncer past Scherzer and beat Desmond’s throw. Coupled with the opposite-field single he flared to left in the fifth, Flande had a career-high two hits in the game and had his first career RBI and run scored.

The Rockies broke through for a run in the fifth. The rally began with an opposite-field flare by Flande. Center fielder Charlie Blackmon lined a single, and Reyes rifled a run-scoring double into the right field corner.

NOTES: C Dustin Garneau became the fourth player to make his major league debut with the Rockies this season. The others are RHPs Jon Gray and Scott Oberg and LHP Ken Roberts. Garneau singled in his first at-bat. ... Colorado released OF Drew Stubbs. The Rockies designated him for assignment Aug. 12, but since Stubbs is making $5,825,000 this season, he was not claimed off waivers by any team. In 49 games with the Rockies, Stubbs hit .216 with two homers, five RBIs and 50 strikeouts. ... Nationals CF Denard Span (back tightness) and 2B Dan Uggla (back spasms) will continue their rehab assignments Friday at Double-A Harrisburg. They were supposed to play Thursday with low Class A Hagerstown, but the game was rained out. ... Nationals RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) will resume his rehab assignment by throwing 20-25 pitches Friday for high Class A Potomac, where he threw one inning Wednesday in his first rehab outing.