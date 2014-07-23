LaRoche’s three-run homer lifts Nats past Rockies

DENVER -- Adam LaRoche’s first home run against a left-handed pitcher since May 28, 2013, came at the perfect time for the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

The first baseman’s three-run shot in the seventh off Rex Brothers broke a 4-4 tie and gave the Nationals a 7-4 win over the Colorado Rockies, who lost their seventh consecutive game. However, the Nationals’ fourth straight win and sixth in the past seven games might have been costly.

Third baseman Ryan Zimmerman strained his right hamstring while running hard to first to avoid a double play in the sixth. He reached for the hamstring just before getting to first, and he left the game.

Zimmerman will undergo an MRI exam Wednesday morning. He missed 44 games with a broken right thumb before returning June 3.

The Nationals are 33-19 with Zimmerman in the lineup, averaging 4.9 runs per game. Without him, they are 22-24 and averaging 3.5 runs per game. In his past 17 games, Zimmerman is .387 (24-for-62) with two homers and 17 RBIs.

“The guy is just coming back from the DL and getting his swing back, and you hate to see that,” LaRoche said. “So we’ll cross our fingers it’s nothing major.”

Brothers was brought in to face the left-handed-hitting LaRoche, who had not hit a home run in 80 at-bats against left-handers this season and was batting .238 (19-for-80) against southpaws.

However, Brothers has been nowhere near as effective against left-handers this season as he was in 2013, when he held them to a .162 average with no homers in 74 at-bats. Left-handed hitters were batting .270 against Brothers this year with two homers in 63 at-bats before Tuesday.

LaRoche drove a 2-0 fastball to right-center for his 13th homer of the season. Asked what he was trying to do in that situation, LaRoche said, “I was trying to make contact. The way things are going, you swing hard enough, you’re bound to run into something.”

Brothers said he was trying to throw a fastball down and away but instead threw it on the inner third of the plate.

“Obviously, it wasn’t the results I wanted tonight, and I didn’t do many things right,” said Brothers, who has a 4.46 ERA in 49 games. “But I’ll never back away from it ever or make an excuse either.”

Brothers relieved Brooks Brown (0-1), who was charged with two of the runs LaRoche drove in.

The Nationals (55-43) are a season-high 12 games over .500 and hold a two-game lead in the National League East over the Atlanta Braves, who lost Tuesday.

The Rockies built an early 3-0 lead against starter Jordan Zimmermann, who was lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth with the bases loaded, two runs home, two outs and the game tied at 4. Nate McLouth, the pinch hitter, grounded out.

Zimmermann made his first start since July 11 at Philadelphia, when a right biceps strain forced him to leave after 3 1/3 innings. He threw 76 pitches Tuesday and said his arm felt fine but he had trouble locating his fastball.

“The command was way off because of the days off,” he said. “I’d get two strikes and miss over the middle. It seemed to be a double or a triple every time.”

Zimmermann allowed four runs on eight hits, six for extra bases -- two doubles, two triples and third baseman Nolan Arenado’s two-run homer in the third and left fielder Corey Dickerson’s solo shot in the fifth.

Craig Stammen (1-4), the first of four Nationals relievers who each pitched a scoreless inning, recorded the win. Rafael Soriano earned his 23rd save.

Making his fourth career start and beginning his second stint with the Rockies this season, Yohan Flande worked 5 1/3 innings before Chad Bettis relieved him with runners on first and third and the Rockies leading 4-2.

Zimmerman grounded into a run-scoring force play and was lifted for pinch runner Danny Espinosa, who dashed to third on left fielder Bryce Harper’s single.

Bettis hit shortstop Ian Desmond with an 0-2 pitch to load the bases, and catcher Wilson Ramos tied the game at 4 with an infield single on a grounder up the middle that LeMahieu knocked down.

The free-falling Rockies (40-60) fell to 6-25 since June 16, with an overworked bullpen at the heart of the team’s woes. After going 4-4 with a 5.68 ERA in June, Colorado’s relievers are 1-6 with a 6.00 ERA this month.

“We played pretty well early,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “Flande did a nice job. But we’ve struggled putting games away. No way around it.”

NOTES: Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki (left hip flexor strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sunday. He pulled up running out a ground ball Saturday night at Pittsburgh. ... Rockies LHP Yohan Flande was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to start Tuesday. ... Nationals manager Matt Williams said CF Denard Span and 1B Adam LaRoche are candidates to get a day off Wednesday when the teams conclude the series with a day game after a night game. Both Span and LaRoche are left-handed hitters, and the Rockies will start a left-handed pitcher for the third consecutive game.