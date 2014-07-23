Behind De La Rosa, Rockies end seven-game skid

DENVER -- Jorge De La Rosa gave the Colorado Rockies the strong start they desperately needed Wednesday, and he did nothing to diminish his trade value with scouts from several clubs watching.

The 33-year-old left-hander pitched into the eighth inning, and the Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 6-4 to end their seven-game losing streak.

De La Rosa is eligible for free agency at the end of the season and a possible trade candidate for the last-place Rockies at the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

“You hear a lot of rumors,” he said, “but I don’t put those things in my mind. I just try to go out there and pitch for my team to win every fifth day. If I‘m going to get traded, I get traded, but I don’t have to think about those things right now.”

He held the Nationals to two runs (one earned) in a season-high 7 1/3 innings with no walks and a season-high 11 strikeouts -- all of them swinging.

“My command of all my pitches was really good today,” he said.

Trading De La Rosa doesn’t preclude his return to the Rockies after the season, given his unusually high comfort level at Coors Field. It can be a chamber of horrors for some pitchers, but not for De La Rosa, whose career record at home is 42-14.

“I feel I can command pitches really good here,” he said. “I think that’s why (I have) the success I got here. When we go play away, it’s hard to control my pitches. It’s a perfect park for me.”

De La Rosa (11-6) was just the fourth Rockies starter since June 25 to pitch into the seventh inning and the first since May 5 to reach the eighth. He threw a season-high 110 pitches, including 73 strikes.

“He knows how to pitch here,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “Surprising fastball when he needs it, but he relies on his changeup a lot. It’s a great strategy here. He’s got the ability to throw it for a strike when he needs to and off the zone when he needs to. I’ve seen that a number of times, unfortunately.”

De La Rosa, who won his fifth consecutive decision, allowed an unearned run in the first inning on a bizarre play.

After a leadoff single by center fielder Denard Span, who went 4-for-5, left fielder Scott Hairston hit a grounder to third baseman Nolan Arenado, who threw to second. However, there was no play on the speedy Span, and second baseman DJ LeMahieu’s low throw bounced past first baseman Ben Paulsen, enabling Span to score.

The Rockies quickly wiped out that deficit with three runs in the bottom of the first. Shortstop Josh Rutledge and left fielder Corey Dickerson hit back-to-back doubles with one out. Arenado walked, and Paulsen singled home a run. With two outs, Michael McKenry flared a soft, run-scoring single over second baseman Danny Espinosa.

Arenado also doubled home a run in the seventh after a leadoff walk to Dickerson. Arenado took third on Aaron Barrett’s wild pitch and scored to make it 6-2 when Paulsen struck out but reached first base when catcher Jose Lobaton threw wide of first baseman Adam LaRoche.

The only other run De La Rosa allowed came in the fifth on a two-out single by Span after Espinosa led off the inning with a double. Nationals hitters went 1-for-14 against De La Rosa with runners in scoring position.

“I just tried to make the hitter put the ball on the ground. That works a lot for me; I‘m going to keep doing it,” said De La Rosa, who got eight outs on ground balls, six with runners in scoring position.

The Nationals scored two runs in the ninth with four consecutive two-out singles off LaTroy Hawkins. With runners on first and second, Rutledge muffed LaRoche’s grounder to load the bases, but Hawkins struck out shortstop Ian Desmond to end the game.

“Hawkins has ice water in his veins,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “It’s not like he was getting knocked around. A couple broken-bat hits to start that thing. I felt he was still throwing the ball well, but it got a little too close for comfort there.”

Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg (7-8) pitched 5 1/3 innings and was relieved by left-hander Ross Detwiler with runners on first and second in the sixth. Right fielder Charlie Blackmon greeted Detwiler with a single to short left field, and Michael McKenry just beat the throw home from Hairston, putting the Rockies ahead 4-2.

The loss was just the second in eight games for the Nationals and ended their four-game winning streak. The Rockies won for just the seventh time in 32 games dating from June 16 and broke a losing streak that was one short of their season worst.

“It’s been a tough go for everybody,” Weiss said. “Guys keep showing up and counter-punching. That’s all we can do. But it’s nice having Jorgy take the ball and doing what he did.”

NOTES: Nationals 3B Ryan Zimmerman (right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. He was injured running to first base in the fifth inning Tuesday night and left the game. INF Zach Walters was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. He began his second stint with Washington this season with a pinch hit single in the ninth. ... Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez did not play. He is 7-for-32 (.219) with one homer, three RBIs and 14 strikeouts since returning from the disabled list July 11 after missing 35 games with a finger injury.