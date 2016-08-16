Bullpen shines in Nats' comeback win over Rockies

DENVER -- Relying on the bullpen for five innings usually leads to no good, especially at Coors Field.

However, the Washington Nationals overcame a poor start by Max Scherzer on Monday night and came back to the beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4.

Five Washington relievers followed Scherzer to the mound and combined to pitch five scoreless innings.

Wilson Ramos tied the game at 4 with a home run in the sixth, and Bryce Harper doubled home what proved to be the winning run in the seventh.

The Nationals (70-47) launched a nine-game road trip with their third consecutive win and ninth in 12 games to go a season-high 23 games above .500 and increase their lead in the National League East to 8 1/2 games.

"Our bullpen came and bailed each other out and got some key double plays," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. "That was the story of the night."

Harper finished 3-for-3 with two walks, and Jayson Werth added two hits for Washington, including a two-run homer. Colorado's DJ LeMahieu went 4-for-4 and raised his average to .337 with the fourth four-hit game of his career and third this season.

Scherzer worked four innings, his shortest start since he threw three innings Aug. 14, 2015, at San Francisco. He gave up three runs in a 35-pitch first and left after having allowed seven hits and four runs while throwing 97 pitches.

"Just glad I got picked up by the bullpen and the offense," Scherzer said. "As inefficiently as I pitched, we got a win today. I just didn't do a lot of things right tonight, just couldn't get in a groove. They made me work for it. I just felt like every single at-bat kept getting grinded out and threw 100 pitches in four innings, basically."

In the first, LeMahieu flared a one-out single to right-center. After issuing consecutive walks, Scherzer gave up a two-run double to David Dahl and a sacrifice fly to Daniel Descalso.

Werth, who extended his on-base streak to 43 games, tying the Nationals' record, hit a two-run homer in the third off Jorge De La Rosa.

Charlie Blackmon put the Rockies ahead 4-2 in the fourth, continuing his power surge with his 21st homer and his eighth in the past seven games.

"I thought we did a good job against Scherzer," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. "Getting him out after four innings, you like your chances. But their bullpen came in and shut us down."

Matt Belisle pitched a perfect fifth before giving up a one-out single in the sixth.

Sammy Solis (2-3) came on and got pinch hitter Cristhian Adames to ground into a double play. Solis yielded consecutive singles to LeMahieu and Carlos Gonzalez with one out in the seventh, but Blake Treinen, on his first pitch, got Nolan Arenado to ground into an inning-ending, 5-3 double play.

Shawn Kelley struck out two of the three batters he faced while retiring the side in order in the eighth. And Mark Melancon threw four pitches, all strikes, while getting three ground outs in the ninth to earn his 34th save overall and fourth since joining the Nationals.

"Great team win," Scherzer said. "I didn't have much to do with it, but everybody else stepped up and had a good game today."

The Rockies (56-63) took their fourth straight loss and their 10th in 12 games.

Facing Jordan Lyles (3-4), Trea Turner led off the seventh with a single, stole second and took third on Werth's fly to right-center. Left-hander Boone Logan came on to face Daniel Murphy and walked him on four pitches.

Harper gave the Nationals their first lead when he lined Logan's 1-2 slider to right for a double that completed the scoring.

The reigning National League Most Valuable Player, Harper went 9-for-67 (.134) after the All-Star break and then missed five games with a stiff neck. He returned Sunday against the Atlanta Braves and drove in a run with a double ahead of his big game Monday.

"We're in first place right now," Harper said. "That's the biggest thing for me. As long as we can stay there and I can get going through August and September and October, I think we'll be OK."

NOTES: Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon was selected National League Player of the Week for the second time this season and the fourth time in his career. He hit .563 (18-for-32) with seven homers, nine RBIs and a 1.913 OPS last week. ... Rockies 1B Mark Reynolds underwent surgery to repair the broken hook on the hamate bone in his left hand. The operation was performed in Vail, Colo., and likely will sideline Reynolds for the balance of the season. ... Colorado RHP Tyler Chatwood will be evaluated in coming days to determine whether the back spasms that bothered him in his start Sunday will cause him to go onto the disabled list for the second time this season. ... Nationals 1B Ryan Zimmerman (left wrist contusion) and C Jose Lobaton (left elbow tendinitis) began rehab assignments Monday with Triple-A Syracuse. ... Washington INF Stephen Drew (vertigo-like symptoms) has increased his participation in baseball activities. ... Nationals RHP Joe Ross (right shoulder inflammation) will throw a bullpen session during the three-game series in Denver.