Rockies rock Strasburg, beat Nationals

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies pounced on Washington Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg for seven runs in the first inning Wednesday, an uprising that included six hits, four of them doubles.

That emphatic early rally paved the way to a 12-10 win over the Nationals in the rubber game of the series.

However, it couldn't guarantee victory for Rockies starter Jon Gray. He was lifted after throwing 96 pitches in four innings, one short of the five needed by a starter to qualify for a win. Rockies manager Walt Weiss said because Gray threw 111 pitches in 3 1/3 innings in his last start, he decided to pull Gray with the Rockies ahead 9-4 after the fourth.

"He really had to work hard in back-to-back outings," Weiss said. "I was looking at the bigger picture. Typically, I send him back out there to try to nail down that fifth to get him a win."

Tony Wolters went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and finished a triple shy of the cycle, and Gerardo Parra drove in four runs, three with a first-inning double when the Rockies made Strasburg throw 42 pitches. He pitched a season-low 1 2/3 innings and allowed a career-high nine earned runs on a season-high nine hits. It was his shortest career start, excluding an injury or ejection.

"Just poor location," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. "He's throwing the ball well. I guess their game plan was to jump on the first fastball they saw, because it was either the first or second pitch. I asked (catcher Wilson) Ramos, 'What do you think of those pitches?' And he said, 'Right down the middle, a lot of them."

Every Rockies pitcher allowed at least one run, except Boone Logan (2-2). He struck out Daniel Murphy and Bryce Harper, the two batters he faced in the eighth with one run home and the Rockies leading 12-9 and was awarded the victory by the official scorer.

Scott Oberg gave up a homer to Chris Heisey in the ninth but earned his first save. Oberg pitched the ninth because closer Adam Ottavino, who returned in July from Tommy John surgery in May 2015, had worked the previous two days. Additionally, Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez was given a day off.

"You'd like for it to be a little easier than that after the seven-run first..." Weiss said. "But it's a big win. I want to keep it in perspective. You line up against one of the best teams in the game, one of the best pitchers in the game. Our closer's down. One of our best players is down. We found a way to win the game and win the series. It's not how we drew it up, but it's a great win."

The Nationals scored in seven innings, including the final six. Harper hit his 21st homer, a two-run shot to right-center in the fifth off Christian Bergman, who relieved Gray, that cut the Rockies' lead to 9-6. The Rockies answered with three runs in their half of the fifth. Wolters hit his third homer, DJ LeMahieu, who went 2-for-5 and raised his average to .343, singled in a run and Nolan Arenado hit a sacrifice fly.

The Nationals scored on a wild pitch in the sixth, pinch-hitter Pedro Severino hit his first major league homer in the seventh and Trey Turner tripled and scored in the eighth to make it 12-9.

Strasburg (15-4) failed to retire the first six batters he faced. Arenado singled home a run ahead of Parra's three-run double. Wolters doubled home a run, and Gray, who had no extra-base hits and one RBI in his previous 43 career at-bats, doubled home two more.

During the rally, LeMahieu singled, giving him eight straight hits, one short of the Rockies record set by Andres Galarraga in 1993. LeMahieu ended the inning by taking a called third strike, ending his streak of both hits and reaching base in 10 consecutive plate appearances

Strasburg allowed nine hits and nine runs, both season-high totals, in 1 2/3 innings. While losing his past three starts, Strasburg has a 14.66 ERA (11 2/3 innings, 19 earned runs) with 24 hits allowed in that span.

"I think the bottom line is that we're all human beings here, and we all make mistakes," Strasburg said. "I don't need to change anything. I need to keep going, I need to keep grinding, and the odds are going to be in my favor. They just weren't today."

NOTES: The seven runs in the bottom of the first are the most the Rockies have scored since they erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the first on Sept. 17, 2014, against the Dodgers...Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon extended his hitting streak to 12 games...Nationals LF Jayson Werth extended his Nationals-record on-base streak to 45 games, one short of the Nationals/Expos franchise record set by Rusty Staub in 1969-1970. ...Rockies RHP Christian Bergman, who threw 23 pitches, or RHP prospect Jeff Hoffman are the candidates to start Saturday, taking the turn of RHP Tyler Chatwood (mid-back strain), who is on the disabled list. Hoffman would be making his major league debut. ... Colorado RF Carlos Gonzalez, who is recovering from a sprained left ankle, did not play in a day game after a night game and will get additional rest since the Rockies don't play Thursday. ... Nationals LHP Sammy Solis (left shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Tuesday and has been sent back to Washington to undergo an MRI. ... Nationals RHP Koda Glover was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to begin his second major league stint and worked 1 1/3 hitless innings. He pitched in two games and threw two scoreless innings for Washington last month and is a combined 3-0 with eight saves and a 2.25 ERA in 40 games at three levels of the minors this season.