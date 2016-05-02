Preview: Nationals at Royals

The Washington Nationals weren’t shy about flexing their muscle en route to completing a sweep of St. Louis to begin their three-city, 10-game road trip. The Nationals hope their power surge continues against the other Show Me State representative on Monday when they open a three-game series versus the reigning World Series champion Kansas City Royals.

Clint Robinson and Danny Espinosa belted back-to-back homers in Sunday’s 6-1 victory as Washington went deep six times to account for 10 of its 17 runs in the series versus the Cardinals. Daniel Murphy had an RBI double to give him at least one hit in 20 of 23 games this season and is 6-for-15 (.400) against Monday starter Edinson Volquez. While the Nationals (17-7) are off to their franchise-best start through 24 games, the Royals snapped a five-game losing skid by posting a 4-1 victory over Seattle on Sunday. Eric Hosmer homered in that contest and is 4-for-6 (.667) with two blasts and four RBIs versus Monday starter Gio Gonzalez.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (1-1, 1.42 ERA) vs. Royals RH Edinson Volquez (3-1, 3.34)

A lack of run support finally caught up to Gonzalez, who allowed just one earned run for the second time in three starts en route to a 3-0 setback to Philadelphia on Wednesday. The 30-year-old has permitted only six runs (four earned) and 18 hits in four starts (25 1/3 innings) this season. Gonzalez’s last outing versus Kansas City eclipsed that run total, as he allowed seven on 10 hits in 3 1/3 frames before escaping with a no-decision.

After scattering five hits over seven scoreless innings on April 21, Volquez was shelled in his next start five days later as he allowed eight runs and a career-high 12 hits in a 9-4 setback to the Los Angeles Angels. The 32-year-old Dominican looks to rebound at home, where he is 2-0 with an 0.96 ERA and 1.02 WHIP while holding opponents to just a .214 batting average. Gonzalez owns a 2-2 mark in six career starts versus Washington, although he has kept both National League Most Valuable Player Bryce Harper (0-for-6) and Jayson Werth (1-for-6) under wraps.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City has won eight of its 11 home games this season.

2. Harper is 0-for-11 with five strikeouts in his last three contests.

3. The Royals issued 18 walks in their last three games.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Nationals 2