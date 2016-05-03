Preview: Nationals at Royals

Bryce Harper was named the National League Player of the Month for April, but the Washington Nationals star is experiencing a dry spell entering the middle contest of a three-game series with the host Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. Harper is just 2-for-21 over his last six games and has gone seven contests without a homer after recording a single in four at-bats during Monday’s 2-0 series-opening victory.

Harper recorded nine homers and 24 RBIs while posting a .714 slugging percentage in his standout first month as he begins a run at his second consecutive NL MVP award. “Winning ball games is all that matters,” Harper told reporters prior to Washington’s fourth consecutive victory. “I think having a good approach, the right mindset when you walk into the clubhouse every single day and the (batter‘s) box, and enjoying the game. That’s what we’re doing as a team, and that’s what I‘m doing as well.” Defending world champion Kansas City has dropped six of its last seven games and been shut out in three of its last four contests. The Royals will try to break out of their offensive slump against Tanner Roark, who aims for his third consecutive stellar effort - he has allowed two hits over seven scoreless innings in each of his last two starts and struck out a career-best 15 in one of them.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Tanner Roark (2-2, 2.03 ERA) vs. Royals RH Chris Young (1-4, 6.12)

Roark has struck out 21 in his last two starts after fanning just nine over 17 innings in his first three outings. He has gone seven frames without allowing a run three times this season, the other coming when he gave up four hits against Atlanta on April 13. Roark beat the Royals in his lone appearance against them as he yielded one hit in 4 2/3 scoreless innings of relief on Aug. 23, 2013.

Young is averaging just five innings per start and has worked six frames just once in five starts. He lost to the Los Angeles Angels in his last outing, when he gave up three runs and three hits - two homers - in 5 1/3 innings. Young is 3-2 with a 2.75 ERA in nine career starts against Washington and has experienced trouble retiring Harper (4-for-8, one homer) and Wilson Ramos (2-for-2, two homers).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Royals have scored only 11 runs in their last seven games.

2. Washington 2B Daniel Murphy recorded his first three-hit performance of the season on Monday - including his 1,000th career hit - to raise his batting average to .382.

3. Kansas City LF Alex Gordon is 2-for-22 with nine strikeouts over his last seven contests.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Royals 2