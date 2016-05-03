Murphy, Gonzalez lead Nats past Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Daniel Murphy’s words wouldn’t say it, but his smile said this one was special.

Murphy collected three hits, including career hit number 1,000, as the Washington Nationals defeated the Kansas City Royals 2-0 Monday in the opener of an inter-league series. Gio Gonzalez scattered four hits and outdueled Kansas City starter Edinson Volquez in front of 32,394 at Kauffman Stadium.

“It was a part of a ‘W’ so that makes it much sweeter,” Murphy said with an ear-to-ear grin following the game. “I thought Gio threw the ball really well today. Great job navigating that lineup.”

Murphy last appeared in this stadium in Game 2 of the 2015 World Series as a member of the New York Mets, who fell behind two games to none before losing the Series in five games.

“It was nice to get a ‘W’ here to start a series off,” Murphy continued. “It’s 2016 now. The coolest thing about 2015 I think would be the birth of my daughter. All eyes are on 2016 now.”

And what about the milestone?

“That’s 1,000 more hits than I thought I’d get,” he said. “I didn’t think I’d play in the big leagues.”

The Nationals got all the runs they’d need in the first inning, then watched the Royals flail against Gonzalez (2-1) and the Washington bullpen. The Nationals never allowed a runner to reach third base. Four Nationals relievers threw three scoreless innings. Jonathan Papelbon pitched the ninth for his ninth save.

”Gio was great,“ Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. ”He made some pitches when he had to. When he was in trouble there, he dug deep.

“Our bullpen was outstanding. I was getting a little worried because we left those men out there. A lot of times it comes back to haunt you. But it didn’t today, and we beat a very good club over there with outstanding pitching.”

Volquez (3-2) was almost as impressive as Gonzalez. He finished with seven hits and two runs in 7 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked one. He gave two hits in the fifth and sixth innings, but worked out of both jams. But the first inning cost him.

“I was trying to make pitches,” Volquez said. “When I was warming up I did see my ball moving a lot. When I got to the first inning, I was trying to make too many pitches. I left a couple of pitches up and they put a good swing on the ball and that was the whole game.”

Bryce Harper broke an 0-for-16 skid with a bloop hit leading off the sixth inning, but he was caught stealing second base. After Ryan Zimmerman struck out, Daniel Murphy collected his 1,000th career hit, a double to dead center. Volquez struck out Jayson Werth to end the inning and keep the deficit at 2-0.

But the Royals just couldn’t get the big hit off Gonzalez. Eric Hosmer ripped a one-out single to center, followed by a single by Kendrys Morales. But Gonzalez retired Alex Gordon and Salvador Perez on flyouts.

“I thought we had better at-bats (than in recent games), quite frankly,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. “We’ve been shut out three out of the last four games, but I saw much better at-bats tonight. Morales hit some balls hard. Esky (Alcides Escobar) looks like he’s coming out of it nicely. I felt better about our at-bats than I did on the road.”

Hosmer made his major league debut on May 6, 2011 against Gonzalez, who was pitching for Oakland at that time. He finished that day 0-for-2, with two strikeouts. He has had not recorded an out against Gonzalez since, collecting five hits, including two home runs, and five walks.

The teams have played only two series since the Nationals moved from Montreal in 2005, but the starting pitchers had plenty of experience against their opponents entering Monday night. Gonzalez previously faced the Royals eight times, posting a 3-3 career record and a 7.49 ERA. Volquez was 2-2 with a 4.68 ERA in six previous starts against the Nationals.

The Nationals got their two runs in the first after Michael Taylor led off with a walk, and Anthony Rendon followed with a single. After Bryce Harper struck out, Zimmerman lined a double over the outstretched glove of Royals right fielder Paulo Orlando, scoring Taylor. Rendon scored on a groundout by Murphy.

Volquez gave up back-to-back hits to start the fifth, but he induced a double play from Taylor and a flyout from Rendon to end the threat.

NOTES: Nationals OF Bryce Harper was selected the National League Player of the Month for April. He tied for second in the league with 24 RBIs, finished third in slugging percentage (1.069) and tied for third with nine home runs, despite going 0-for-11 in his last three games. ... The Nationals and Royals entered play Monday tied with the fewest errors (eight) in the major leagues ... Royals RHP Luke Hochevar, who was held out of the last two games with minor tightness in his pitching elbow, was available for Monday’s game, according to manager Ned Yost. ... Monday marked the first appearance in Kansas City for Washington RHP Blake Treinen, who grew up 90 minutes away in Osage City, Kan. He had more than 20 family and friends in attendance.