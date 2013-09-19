Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

The Nationals faced an unusual situation this week after the shooting at the Washington Navy Yard on Monday.

Since the Navy Yard is just about four or five blocks from the stadium, the team decided during the day Monday to cancel that day’s game with the Braves because there was still much still unsettled with the situation.

That’s probably something the team wished it didn’t have to do as it forced a split doubleheader on Tuesday. But even though the decision had to be tough, give the Nationals lots of credit because no one wants to play two in the final days of a season when in a pennant race.

It was the right call.

Even though the Nationals are desperately fighting for a wild card playoff spot, some things just are more important than baseball or a game, no matter much that contest is worth.

How fair would it have been to play that game with the situation still up in the air just blocks away where several people died? It wouldn’t have looked very good for the franchise.

The Nationals made the right move, and it also fired up the players, who wore Navy caps during batting practice Tuesday. Here’s betting it played a big role in helping the Nationals sweep an Atlanta team that dominated them all year long.

The Braves had beaten the Nationals in 12 of their 16 meetings this year. Still, Washington swept the doubleheader to stay alive in the wild card race.

The Nationals were glad to get that win, but on this day, they had some other things on their minds.

“I really, really wanted it bad, just to fire up people that are watching. Just to make a few people feel good. I really wanted the game bad,” said Dan Haren in The Washington Post.

Haren gave up just one run in six innings.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-71

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 8-2

NEXT: Marlins (Henderson Alvarez, 4-4, 3.97) at Nationals (Gio Gonzalez, 10-7, 3.40)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Denard Span extended his hitting streak to 29 games with a leadoff single to center in the seventh off RHP Luis Ayala. That’s the longest in the majors this year and one shy of 3B Ryan Zimmerman’s team record, set four years ago.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg now has been pushed back to Saturday. He was scheduled to start Thursday, but the right-hander’s throwing session on Wednesday concerned manager Davey Johnson, who made the move. “When he was throwing, he thought it was hard to get loose,” Johnson said late Wednesday. “So, when I heard that, he’ll pitch Saturday.” Strasburg missed his last start due to forearm tightness, and the Nationals are being careful with him.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez will move up a day and take the Thursday start versus Miami instead of RHP Stephen Strasburg, a move the team announced after Wednesday’s loss versus the Braves. Gonzalez hasn’t had much luck in Washington since the All-Star break, winning only one time in six starts at home despite a strong 2.27 ERA.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf breezed through the first five innings against the Braves Wednesday night. He allowed just one hit and no runs, but Atlanta homered twice for three runs in the sixth to take the lead and give Ohlendorf (4-1) his first loss of the year. “I don’t think it was one of those cases where he completely ran out of gas,” Johnson said.

--1B Adam LaRoche went 1-for-4 in Wednesday’s loss and reached base for the 14th time in 15 games. He’s batting .298 (14-for-47) during that stretch in what’s been a frustrating season for him. He said the Nats now know what they’ve got to do. “Right now, we can’t afford to lose any [games],” LaRoche said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve just to start another win streak. It’s that simple. We just can’t afford to lose.” -- Manager Davey Johnson, after Wednesday’s loss to Atlanta.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (sore right elbow) did not make his scheduled start Sept. 13. Strasburg played catch Sept. 15 without any issues. His next start is currently scheduled for Sept. 20.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He won’t pitch again this season. The injury isn’t serious, but the Nationals didn’t want to overtax the rookie, who had Tommy John surgery in 2011.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 6. A specialist discovered a disk problem during an examination in Los Angeles on July 24. Detwiler received an injection to help with the problem. He ran in the outfield before the Aug. 13 game, but he was at least 10 days away from baseball-related activities. On Aug. 27, manager Davey Johnson said Detwiler is likely done for the season. However, he threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Sept. 12 and said he is hopeful he can pitch in relief for the Nationals before the season is over.

--RHP Christian Garcia (partial tear in forearm tendon) was hurt Feb. 21. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on May 31, and he moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Syracuse on June 8. His rehab was shut down June 14 due to shoulder soreness. He returned to rehab games for Syracuse in July before injuring his hamstring. He was sent on another rehab assignment Sept. 3. Manager Davey Johnson does not believe he will return this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Erik Davis

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jhonatan Solano

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Ryan Zimmerman

INF Chad Tracy

INF Steve Lombardozzi

INF Zach Walters

INF/OF Jeff Kobernus

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Scott Hairston

OF Tyler Moore

OF Corey Brown

OF Eury Perez