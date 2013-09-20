Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

The Nationals were facing an interesting decision this week involving pitcher Stephen Strasburg.

Strasburg missed his last scheduled start due to some forearm tightness. He was supposed to go again on Sept. 19, but manager Davey Johnson said the day before that game that the right-hander would be pushed back two days.

Johnson said the Nationals wanted to be careful with Strasburg. But even though Washington still has a slight flicker of hope in the playoff race, some will wonder if the team should be using him at all in this situation.

The questions are what will the Nationals do have to gain from pitching Strasburg or would shutting him down be too conservative? This is similar to the issue the Nationals dealt with last year when they shut him down and held the right-hander out of the playoffs, a decision made in the area still criticize.

Strasburg has made it very clear he wants to pitch, and the Nationals would love to use him since they’ve still got a shot at post-season play.

But where do the Nationals draw the line here? If they’re eliminated and Strasburg has one more start, the team’s got to decide if they’re taking too big of a chance by letting him pitch. And that’s just not an easy call.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-71

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 8-2

NEXT: Marlins (Jacob Turner, 3-7, 3.51) at Nationals (Jordan Zimmermann, 18-8, 3.33)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Denard Span saw his 29-game hitting streak end in Thursday’s 3-2 win over the Marlins. That was the longest streak in the majors this year and came up just one game short of the Nationals’ team record. And it clearly meant a lot to the veteran. “It was unbelievable,” he said. “ It was like a roller-coaster, especially these last 10 days or so. It was a lot of fun. It gave me added motivation, to come to the field to try to extend it.”

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann continues his quest for a 20-win season. Zimmerman, 18-8 this season, is 2-0 versus the Marlins, having beaten them twice back in the first few weeks of the season last April.

--LHP Matthew Spann was acquired by the Nationals Thursday from the Tampa Bay Rays as the player to be named later in the David DeJesus trade. That deal took place on Aug. 23. He pitched in Single-A this year and went 4-3 with a 2.87 ERA in 19 games (four starts) for Bowling Green.

--RF Bryce Harper hit a three-run homer in the first inning of Thursday’s series opener with the Marlins -- a 3-2 win. That was his first home run this month -- his last coming on Aug. 29, also versus Miami. “You have to have fun in those situations, and I thrive off of playing in pressure situations,” he said.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez improved to 11-7 with a 3-2 win Thursday on his 28th birthday. He went six innings and gave up two runs, working in an out of a few jams to help the Nationals get the victory. “The good news is we got the win,” he said. “It’s a very important win.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I like playing in pressure situations where we need to play hard and play the game the right way and really be on point every night. I have fun in those situations, and I thrive off of playing in pressure situations.” -- OF Bryce Harper, after he belted a three-run, first-inning homer to lead the Nationals to a 3-2 win over the Marlins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (sore right elbow) did not make his scheduled start Sept. 13. Strasburg played catch Sept. 15 without any issues. His next start is scheduled for Sept. 21.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He won’t pitch again this season. The injury isn’t serious, but the Nationals didn’t want to overtax the rookie, who had Tommy John surgery in 2011.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 6. A specialist discovered a disk problem during an examination in Los Angeles on July 24. Detwiler received an injection to help with the problem. He ran in the outfield before the Aug. 13 game, but he was at least 10 days away from baseball-related activities. On Aug. 27, manager Davey Johnson said Detwiler is likely done for the season. However, he threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Sept. 12 and said he is hopeful he can pitch in relief for the Nationals before the season is over.

--RHP Christian Garcia (partial tear in forearm tendon) was hurt Feb. 21. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on May 31, and he moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Syracuse on June 8. His rehab was shut down June 14 due to shoulder soreness. He returned to rehab games for Syracuse in July before injuring his hamstring. He was sent on another rehab assignment Sept. 3. Manager Davey Johnson does not believe he will return this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Erik Davis

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jhonatan Solano

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Ryan Zimmerman

INF Chad Tracy

INF Steve Lombardozzi

INF Zach Walters

INF/OF Jeff Kobernus

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Scott Hairston

OF Tyler Moore

OF Corey Brown

OF Eury Perez