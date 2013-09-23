Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

Dan Haren had a rough first half of the season, but his second half has been a little better story. On Sunday, in his final home start, Haren made only two mistakes, but they were big enough to cost him a chance at victory.

The Nationals lost to the Marlins in Game One of a split doubleheader, 4-2, then came back to defeat them 5-4 in the second game. The now sit five games back of the Reds for the final National League wild-card spot with six games to play.

The Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton crushed a two-run shot in the first inning. Christian Yelich added a solo shot in the third. It was only three runs, but with Tom Koehler outpitching him, it sent Haren to his 14th loss of the season. It was his third loss in his last four decisions.

Haren has now allowed 28 home runs on the season, most in the National League.

Haren said he really had to dig in against Stanton in the first inning. Stanton was able to turn on a pitch and the two-run homer became the biggest hit of the game.

“It was a kind of a battle of an at-bat,” Haren said. “I showed him pretty much everything I had. I threw him a couple of split (fastballs) which I struck him out on the next two at-bats. He fouled off three off in the at-bat. I went back to a fastball away and just got a little bit too much plate and that is all he needs to hit a homer.”

Haren had said many times he takes the blame for where the Nationals are, but it was not all his fault. The offense was inconsistent until August and the bullpen never got into a good rhythm.

“We had to win pretty much every game going forward,” Haren said. “It is just a matter of the hole that we dug ourselves. We didn’t play good baseball. I obviously struggled in the beginning of the year. First couple of months, I was a big part of the reason we were down so many games, turned it around for the most part, still a big reason why we were down so many games is I wasn’t able to maintain the consistency the front three guys were throwing the ball so well in the beginning of the year.”

Nationals third baseman Ryan Zimmerman made it close with a two-run shot off Koehler in the bottom of the sixth. But it turned out to be the only offense they were able to muster, managing four hits.

“Any loss right now makes it tougher,” said Zimmerman. “Like I said before, I am not that good at math, but I am good enough to figure it out that losing makes it tougher. But, you just got to keep playing and see what happens. We put ourselves in this situation, just got to keep trying to finish strong.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-72

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 7-3

NEXT: Nationals (Tanner Roark, 7-0, 1.98) at Cardinals (Adam Wainwright, 17-9, 2.98)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dan Haren got the start in the first game Sunday and gave up two homers and three runs in six innings as he took the loss. He is now 9-14 with an ERA of 4.87 as he pitched his final home game of the year.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg got the start against the Marlins in the second game. His start had been pushed back twice after he experienced some forearm tightness while throwing in New York on the last road trip. He gave up six hits and allowed two runs but did not figure in the decision. “I went out there and competed. I gave it everything I had,” he said. “My changeup got better as the game went along.”

--RHP Tanner Roark, a rookie from the University of Illinois, will get the start on Monday when the Nationals began a series in St. Louis. Roark won his last six decisions with Triple-A Syracuse before being called to the big leagues, so he has won 13 straight decisions. It will be his first career appearance against the Cardinals. He beat the Braves in his last start.

--SS Ian Desmond singled and stole second in the seventh inning of the second game Sunday. It was the 20th steal of the season for Desmond, an All-Star in 2012. He also has 20 homers and it is the third time a Washington player has reached 20-20 in a season. Desmond also pulled it off last year. “A lot of good things happened in that game,” he said. Desmond got his 21st steal on a double steal with Eury Perez in the ninth inning of the nightcap, then Wilson Ramos had his grounder to third muffed by Chris Coghlan as Perez scored the winning run. He has been bothered by a sore hamstring and once the Nationals are eliminated, if they are, expect to see someone else at short.

--SS Zach Walters had two hits in first two big league at bats but was retired in his third at-bat on Sunday in the first game as a pinch-hitter. He hit 29 homers this year for Triple-A Syracuse. Walters would seem a good candidate to make the big league roster next year as a utility player. Walter could see action at short if and when the Nationals are eliminated.

--2B Steve Lombardozzi got the start in the first game Sunday. He had one of the four hits for Washington and upped his average to .254. He had a pinch-hit in the nightcap to help the Nats take a 3-2 lead in the sixth.

--2B Anthony Rendon got the start in the second game Sunday after he did not play in the first game. He was 1-for-4 and is now hitting .253 after the rookie hit .354 in his first 99 big league at-bats. He now has 339 career at-bats in the bigs.

--C Wilson Ramos got the start in the second game Sunday after he did not play in the first game. His grounder to third was misplayed by Chris Coghlan with one out in the ninth as Eury Perez came in to score and give Washington a 5-4 win the nightcap Sunday. If and when the Nationals are eliminated, Ramos most likely will get some rest after being used nearly every game down the stretch.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman had two hits, including his team-high 26th homer, in the first game Sunday. His average climbed to .282 as he has thrived in the No. 2 spot in the order in recent weeks. He has 11 homers this month. Zimmerman had one hit in five at-bats in the nightcap Sunday.

--LHP Xavier Cedeno got a double-play groundball as he got two outs in the first game. He lowered his ERA to 1.69. “That is the good news,” said manager Davey Johnson.

--RHP Ryan Mattheus continues to struggle against left-handed batters. He recorded an out and allowed a run in a 4-2 loss to the Marlins in the first game Sunday. “He has struggled versus lefties. He has the ability,” said manager Davey Johnson.

--RHP Erik Davis, a rookie from Stanford, pitched a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts in the first game Sunday. Davis lowered his ERA to 3.12. “He is locating the ball really well,” said manager Davey Johnson. “He has had some real good outings. He has a good sinker.”

--1B Tyler Moore got the start in the second game Sunday. Moore has seen very little action as manager Davey Johnson has gone with veteran Adam LaRoche down the stretch as the Nationals try to make a late playoff push. Moore was hitless in one at-bat and is hitting .220. If and when the Nationals are eliminated, look for Moore to start at first.

--1B Adam LaRoche, who entered the second game Sunday on defense, had a walk in the seventh. His power has betrayed him down the stretch. He has not gone deep since Sept. 12 and he has just two homers since Aug. 17. He has 20 homers this year. If and when the Nationals are knocked out of the pennant race, look for Tyler Moore to play first base some games instead of LaRoche.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was an interesting way to close the homestand. It was fun. It was emotional.” -- Manager Davey Johnson, who said goodbye to the home fans at Nationals Park, as Washington gained a doubleheader split in dramatic fashion with a walk-off win in the second game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (sore right elbow) did not make his scheduled start Sept. 13. Strasburg played catch Sept. 15 without any issues. His next start is scheduled for Sept. 21.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He won’t pitch again this season. The injury isn’t serious, but the Nationals didn’t want to overtax the rookie, who had Tommy John surgery in 2011.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 6. A specialist discovered a disk problem during an examination in Los Angeles on July 24. Detwiler received an injection to help with the problem. He ran in the outfield before the Aug. 13 game, but he was at least 10 days away from baseball-related activities. On Aug. 27, manager Davey Johnson said Detwiler is likely done for the season. However, he threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Sept. 12 and said he is hopeful he can pitch in relief for the Nationals before the season is over.

--RHP Christian Garcia (partial tear in forearm tendon) was hurt Feb. 21. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on May 31, and he moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Syracuse on June 8. His rehab was shut down June 14 due to shoulder soreness. He returned to rehab games for Syracuse in July before injuring his hamstring. He was sent on another rehab assignment Sept. 3. Manager Davey Johnson does not believe he will return this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Erik Davis

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jhonatan Solano

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Ryan Zimmerman

INF Chad Tracy

INF Steve Lombardozzi

INF Zach Walters

INF/OF Jeff Kobernus

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Scott Hairston

OF Tyler Moore

OF Corey Brown

OF Eury Perez