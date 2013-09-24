Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

Right-hander Stephen Strasburg finally returned to the mound Sunday after missing a couple of weeks because of right forearm tightness.

It turned out to be a rocky start.

Strasburg allowed six hits and three runs over six innings. He walked two and struck out six. The Marlins had base hits to lead off each of the first three frames. It took Strasburg 109 pitches just to get through six innings.

Justin Ruggiano’s 18th homer of the season led off the second, giving the Marlins a 2-0 lead.

“He was actually awful,” said manager Davey Johnson, whose team fell to St. Louis 4-3 Monday and was eliminated from wild-card contention. “He was. Every pitch he threw was up. He has got such great stuff but everything was belt high. I grew to love him when he pitched for me in the Olympics in Beijing. He is a pitcher, he has command, everything is right on the knees. Even the curveball was belt high. Fastball was up all night. It was not typical Stephen.”

The Nationals came back and won, 5-4.

Strasburg recorded his 500th career strikeout in the fifth when he got Christian Yelich swinging, and had a different take than his manager did on his overall performance.

“I went out there and competed,” Strasburg said. “That is all I can do. I think my changeup got better as the game went on. I spiked it a little bit early. Curveball was good from the start. And fastball command was kind of hit or miss.”

He was asked about how his forearm felt after the start.

“To be honest, it doesn’t really matter,” Strasburg said. “So I just want to go out there and give everything I have and hopefully keep it close. We were able to do that today and get a win.”

Johnson confirmed that Strasburg is on schedule to make his next start, which would be his 30th of the year and final in the regular season, next week in Arizona.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-73

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Nationals (Gio Gonzalez, 11-7, 3.39) at Cardinals (Michael Wacha, 3-1, 3.21)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Roark ate the first loss of his MLB career and it was the loss that officially eliminated Washington from playoff contention. Roark allowed nine hits and four runs over five innings, including a two-run homer by Carlos Beltran in the fifth that put St. Louis ahead for good. “I didn’t have fastball command and they’re going to hit your mistakes when you get behind in the count,” he said.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez has feasted on NL Central opposition, which he faces in Tuesday night’s game in St. Louis. He’s 9-0 (2.10 ERA) in 14 starts against the Central since joining Washington last year and the team is 13-1 in those games. Gonzalez will have an additional advantage in this one -- the Cardinals are six games under .500 in contests started by left-handers this year.

--LF Bryce Harper snapped an 0-for-10 skid with a fourth-inning single, but appeared to hurt his knee while fouling a pitch off in the sixth inning. Manager Davey Johnson said after the game that Harper would play Tuesday night if he were healthy, adding he would use his best possible lineup because St. Louis is fighting for a division title.

--RF Jayson Werth clubbed a two-run homer in the first, his 24th of the year, but came up empty in his other three at-bats. He left the tying run at second in the eighth with a bouncer to third and the Nationals never got another man on base after that. Werth’s homer was his 18th against right-handers.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman notched an RBI in his third straight game with a groundout in the eighth inning, but was hitless in four at-bats. It’s the third time since Sept. 7 that Zimmerman has knocked in runs in three consecutive games, giving him 78 for the year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It don’t feel too good. We put up a good fight but came up short. Now we’re spoilers. We still have a say, but it’s tough. We dug our own hole.” -- Manager Davey Johnson, after the Nationals were eliminated from the playoff chase with their loss to St. Louis Monday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Bryce Harper (knee) appeared to get hurt Sept. 23. Manager Davey Johnson said after the game that Harper would play Sept. 24 if he’s healthy.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He won’t pitch again this season. The injury isn’t serious, but the Nationals didn’t want to overtax the rookie, who had Tommy John surgery in 2011.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 6. A specialist discovered a disk problem during an examination in Los Angeles on July 24. Detwiler received an injection to help with the problem. He ran in the outfield before the Aug. 13 game, but he was at least 10 days away from baseball-related activities. On Aug. 27, manager Davey Johnson said Detwiler is likely done for the season. However, he threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Sept. 12 and said he is hopeful he can pitch in relief for the Nationals before the season is over.

--RHP Christian Garcia (partial tear in forearm tendon) was hurt Feb. 21. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on May 31, and he moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Syracuse on June 8. His rehab was shut down June 14 due to shoulder soreness. He returned to rehab games for Syracuse in July before injuring his hamstring. He was sent on another rehab assignment Sept. 3. Manager Davey Johnson does not believe he will return this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Erik Davis

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jhonatan Solano

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Ryan Zimmerman

INF Chad Tracy

INF Steve Lombardozzi

INF Zach Walters

INF/OF Jeff Kobernus

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Scott Hairston

OF Tyler Moore

OF Corey Brown

OF Eury Perez