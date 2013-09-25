Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

For the last few weeks, manager Davey Johnson has said he would not reflect on his legacy in his final season until the Nationals were mathematically eliminated from contention.

With a 4-3 loss at St. Louis on Monday, that day arrived, and with it some regret about what could have been for a team that won a major-league-high 98 games in 2012.

“We didn’t do the things we were capable of doing early, and we came back strong,” Johnson said, via the Washington Post. “But that’s baseball. I love those guys. Great talent, great makeup. We just didn’t get it done.”

And once again it is the Cardinals who eliminate the Nationals, much as they did in the heartbreaking fifth game of the divisional series last season.

With the confidence built from last season’s amazing run and the additions of Denard Span and Rafael Soriano, many thought that would put the Nationals over the top this season. But shortstop Ian Desmond said that was really pressure they put on themselves, and it proved to be too much.

“We created this expectation, nobody else,” Desmond said to the Washington Post. “Two years ago, (if) you would’ve said, ‘Washington Nationals, postseason,’ people would’ve laughed you out of town. The guys who are in here, for the most part, are the guys that created this atmosphere, created the expectations, and I‘m proud to be a part of that.”

First baseman Adam LaRoche said the team’s extremely slow start -- they were just 48-47 at one point -- ultimately proved to be too much. But the end-of-season run is certainly something the team can build on as it heads into October without a playoff berth.

“We played so bad early and were waiting for this thing to come around,” LaRoche said. “It was good to see that we did have it in us to play good baseball. We went three months without it. I don’t think anybody could pinpoint the problem. To come out and finally put it all together, it was late and not enough. It was still good to see it.”

Right-hander Stephen Strasburg likened this end-of-season surge to their 2011 finish, which they used as a springboard into 2012. The team hopes it can recreate that magic in 2014.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-74

STREAK: Lost two

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Nationals (Gio Gonzalez, 11-7, 3.39) at Cardinals (Michael Wacha, 3-1, 3.21)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Roark ate the first loss of his MLB career and it was the loss that officially eliminated Washington from playoff contention. Roark allowed nine hits and four runs over five innings, including a two-run homer by Carlos Beltran in the fifth that put St. Louis ahead for good. “I didn’t have fastball command and they’re going to hit your mistakes when you get behind in the count,” he said.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez has feasted on NL Central opposition, which he faces Wednesday in St. Louis. He’s 9-0 in 14 starts against the Central since joining Washington last year, and the team is 13-1. Gonzalez will have an additional advantage in this one -- the Cardinals are six games under .500 in contests started by left-handers this year.

--LF Bryce Harper snapped an 0-for-10 skid with a fourth-inning single, but he appeared to hurt his knee while fouling a pitch off in the sixth inning. Manager Davey Johnson said Harper will play Wednesday if healthy, adding he will use his best lineup because St. Louis is fighting for a division title.

--RF Jayson Werth clubbed a two-run homer in the first, his 24th homer of the year, but came up empty in his three other at-bats. He left the tying run at second in the eighth with a bouncer to third and the Nationals never got another man on base after that. Werth’s homer was his 18th against right-handers.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman notched an RBI in his third straight game, with a groundout in the eighth inning, but was hitless in four at-bats. It’s the third time since Sept. 7 that Zimmerman has knocked in runs in three consecutive games. He has 78 RBI.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Bryce Harper (knee) appeared to get hurt Sept. 23. Manager Davey Johnson said after the game that Harper would play Sept. 24 if he’s healthy.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He won’t pitch again this season. The injury isn’t serious, but the Nationals didn’t want to overtax the rookie, who had Tommy John surgery in 2011.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 6. A specialist discovered a disk problem during an examination in Los Angeles on July 24. Detwiler received an injection to help with the problem. He ran in the outfield before the Aug. 13 game, but he was at least 10 days away from baseball-related activities. On Aug. 27, manager Davey Johnson said Detwiler is likely done for the season. However, he threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Sept. 12 and said he is hopeful he can pitch in relief for the Nationals before the season is over.

--RHP Christian Garcia (partial tear in forearm tendon) was hurt Feb. 21. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on May 31, and he moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Syracuse on June 8. His rehab was shut down June 14 due to shoulder soreness. He returned to rehab games for Syracuse in July before injuring his hamstring. He was sent on another rehab assignment Sept. 3. Manager Davey Johnson does not believe he will return this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Erik Davis

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jhonatan Solano

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Ryan Zimmerman

INF Chad Tracy

INF Steve Lombardozzi

INF Zach Walters

INF/OF Jeff Kobernus

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Scott Hairston

OF Tyler Moore

OF Corey Brown

OF Eury Perez