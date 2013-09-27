Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

The Nationals will have some interesting decisions to make for next year if they hope to get back to the playoffs again.

But one of the toughest could involve their manager. They could take bench coach Randy Knorr, someone the players know and like -- or do they go out and get a big name?

That is an argument that happens all the time in baseball. Do you keep things in-house or get the flashy name?

Knorr doesn’t have any experience managing in the majors but has done very well in the minors. Teams sometimes fall in love with getting someone with major league experience.

Guys like current Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia and current Tampa Bay Rays manager Joe Maddon did fine without major league managing experience.

The Nationals would be better served by not rocking the boat. Knorr’s been here and would be a good choice after current manager Davey Johnson is done.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-75

STREAK: Lost three

PAST 10 GAMES: 5-5

NEXT: Nationals (Stephen Strasburg, 7-9, 3.02) at Diamondbacks (Patrick Corbin, 14-7, 3.28)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann didn’t pitch badly, but was denied his 20th win Wednesday when the offense came up dry against Shelby Miller. Zimmermann allowed only six hits and walked none in seven innings, but a couple of big hits cost him his ninth loss. He dropped to 0-3 in six career starts against St. Louis.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg pitched well most of the year, but lack of run support hurt his won-loss record. Case in point: His first start against Arizona on June 27 at Nationals Park, where he allowed two runs over seven innings but settled for a no-decision in a game that the Diamondbacks won 3-2 in 11 innings.

--CF Denard Span stole his 20th base after walking in the first inning and scored the team’s only run later in the inning. He added a one-out single in the eighth, but it wasn’t enough to keep Washington from being swept 6-0 in the season series. “They just kicked our butts,” Span said of the Cardinals.

--SS Ian Desmond had a tough day, going 0-for-4 with his 20th error of the year. He also made an embarrassing out in the fourth inning. He hit a dribbler down the first base line which stayed fair, but he didn’t run it out, believing the ball would go foul. When Matt Adams fielded it, Desmond was out without leaving the batter’s box.

--LF Bryce Harper knocked in the team’s only run with an RBI single in the first, his first since recording one Friday night against Miami. Harper went 1-for-4 for the day but had just two hits for the series.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t take advantage of our opportunities. Seemed like every time we’d get a guy on, he’d sink a fastball and get a ground ball. I think it was part him, part us.” -- CF Denard Span, on RHP Shelby Miller after a 4-1 loss to St. Louis on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Taylor Jordan (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He won’t pitch again this season. The injury isn’t serious, but the Nationals didn’t want to overtax the rookie, who had Tommy John surgery in 2011.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 6. A specialist discovered a disk problem during an examination in Los Angeles on July 24. Detwiler received an injection to help with the problem. He ran in the outfield before the Aug. 13 game, but he was at least 10 days away from baseball-related activities. On Aug. 27, manager Davey Johnson said Detwiler is likely done for the season. However, he threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Sept. 12 and said he is hopeful he can pitch in relief for the Nationals before the season is over.

--RHP Christian Garcia (partial tear in forearm tendon) was hurt Feb. 21. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on May 31, and he moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Syracuse on June 8. His rehab was shut down June 14 due to shoulder soreness. He returned to rehab games for Syracuse in July before injuring his hamstring. He was sent on another rehab assignment Sept. 3. Manager Davey Johnson does not believe he will return this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Erik Davis

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jhonatan Solano

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Ryan Zimmerman

INF Chad Tracy

INF Steve Lombardozzi

INF Zach Walters

INF/OF Jeff Kobernus

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Scott Hairston

OF Tyler Moore

OF Corey Brown

OF Eury Perez