Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Washington Nationals still don’t know if right-hander Jordan Zimmermann -- who was scratched from his scheduled start against the New York Mets on Thursday due to a sudden case of the flu -- will be able to take the mound in Friday’s home opener against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park.

However, manager Matt Williams acknowledged that his use of left-hander Ross Detwiler for two innings in Thursday’s 8-2 win over the Mets is an indication the Nationals believe Zimmermann will be healthy enough to pitch Friday.

“But we still don’t know,” Williams said. “We don’t know how he’s going to feel when he gets to the ballpark.”

Zimmermann was fine Wednesday but began throwing up and running a fever overnight. He was scratched shortly after reporting to Citi Field on Thursday morning, and he received fluids and traveled back to Washington ahead of his teammates.

“We’ll have to see how it all plays out,” Williams said Thursday. “We’ll get a report and talk to (Zimmermann) and then certainly monitor him tonight and tomorrow. We’ll see where he’s at.”

With Friday’s scheduled starter Tanner Roark thrust into emergency duty Thursday -- and fifth starter Taylor Jordan having thrown a simulated game Monday -- Williams said he would turn Friday into a “bullpen game” if Zimmermann can’t pitch against the Braves.

Detwiler, who has 69 starts among his 86 career major league appearances, was the most obvious candidate to get the start Friday and throw the first two or three innings. If Zimmermann is unable to take the mound, right-hander Craig Stammen -- who has made 38 starts for the Nationals but none since 2010 -- likely would receive the start.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-0

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Braves (RHP David Hale, 2013: 1-0, 0.82) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 2013: 19-9, 3.25)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday due to a bout with the flu. Manager Matt Williams said Zimmermann was fine Wednesday but began vomiting overnight and was running a fever as of Thursday morning. Zimmermann was scheduled to receive fluids during the day Thursday before flying home ahead of his teammates. He is penciled in to start Friday’s home opener against the Braves. Williams said the Nationals would go with a “bullpen day” if Zimmerman is too sick to pitch.

--RHP Tanner Roark fared well in an unexpected start Thursday. He recovered from a laborious first inning to toss six solid frames and earn the victory as the Nationals beat the Mets, 8-2. Roark was scheduled to start Friday’s home opener but was bumped up a day when RHP Jordan Zimmermann got sick Wednesday night. He allowed two runs -- both in a 31-pitch first inning -- on six hits and three walks while striking out five. He needed just 64 pitches over his final five innings and struck out the final four batters he faced.

--RHP Doug Fister played catch Thursday for the first time since he suffered a strained right lat muscle on March 27. Fister was placed on the disabled list March 29 (retroactive to March 23). He isn’t expected to return to the Nationals’ rotation until at least late April.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman had a monster day at the plate Thursday, when he tied a career high with four hits in the Nationals’ 8-2 win over the Mets. Zimmerman homered leading off the second and singled in his next three at-bats before flying out with the bases loaded in the eighth. He finished with two RBIs, and he is hitting .429 through his first 14 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s the way we’re going to have to play from time to time. There’s going to be times when guys are feeling good and hitting balls over the fence. But the backbone of it is we’re going to have to move runners, we’re going to have to get guys into scoring position, get them to third with less than two outs and execute. I‘m pleased with the way they’ve done that so far.” -- Manager Matt Williams, after the Nationals completed a three-game sweep of the Mets with an 8-2 win Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann (flu) was scratched from his scheduled April 3 start. He was penciled in to start April 4.

--C Wilson Ramos (left hamate fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He underwent surgery April 2, and he isn’t expected to return before May.

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He played catch April 3 for the first time since he was hurt, but he is unlikely to return before late April.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Taylor Jordan

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Ryan Zimmerman

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth