Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Wednesday night’s game may have been the kind that the Nationals would have lost last year under manager Davey Johnson.

Johnson, a disciple of Earl Weaver, loved the three-run homer. And that is what Washington outfielder Bryce Harper hit in the fourth inning to get his team back into the game at 5-3 against the Marlins as starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann was knocked out in the second inning.

But under first-year manager Matt Williams, the Nationals will look for ways to get one run at a time by being aggressive on the bases and bunting more often than the team did under Johnson.

Washington shortstop Ian Desmond had an infield single during a two-run rally in the sixth and center fielder Denard Span had a bunt single in the eighth to help set up a bases-loaded scenario for right fielder Jayson Werth, who hit a grand slam to give the Nationals a 10-7 win.

The team is 6-2 and has five comeback wins already this year.

“It was a fun game to win,” said reliever Craig Stammen, who gave up no runs and two hits in 3 1/3 innings out of the bullpen. “Hopefully we can take another tomorrow (in the finale of the three-game series).”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-2

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 1-0, 3.00 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 0-1, 6.10)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Adam LaRoche is normally a slow starter in April and May, but that has not been the case this season. He had three hits on Tuesday and, on Wednesday, he had one hit in five trips as his average fell to .321. Manager Matt Williams said LaRoche wanted to get more at-bats in spring training and he did that, sometimes getting seven or eight at-bats in minor league simulated games. “I think that was beneficial for him,” Williams said.

--2B Anthony Rendon started the previous two games at third but was back on second on Wednesday as 3B Ryan Zimmerman returned to the lineup. Rendon had two hits on Tuesday and two more on Wednesday and is hitting .419. “He has lightning-quick hands right now. He is playing really well,” said manager Matt Williams. He is proving very valuable to the Nats, as he can play second and third on defense and hit in different spots in the lineup.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman was in the starting lineup after not playing the field the past two games due to shoulder inflammation. He had an MRI on Sunday that showed no tear. “He feels good,” said manager Matt Williams. “He doesn’t have any pain in his shoulder. We will continue to keep an eye on him. His swing is fine, which is a good thing.” Zimmerman had two hits and is hitting .375.

--RHP Craig Stammen showed his value to the team on Wednesday. With the dependable Jordan Zimmermann knocked out of the game in the second inning, after giving up seven hits and five runs, Stammen saved the bullpen with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Stammen, a former starter, said he started to get prepared when Zimmermann’s pitch count went over 30 in the first inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were kind of on guard. It is just my job in the bullpen: Get as many innings as I can and save the bullpen.” -- RHP Craig Stammen, who had a strong outing out of the pen Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (sore right shoulder) returned to the starting lineup April 9 after not playing the field the past two games. He had an MRI exam April 6 that found no structural damage. He appeared as a pinch hitter April 6. He took groundballs at third prior to the April 8 game but he was not in the starting lineup.

--OF Scott Hairston (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6.

--C Wilson Ramos (left hamate fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He underwent surgery April 2, and he is not expected to return before May.

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He played catch April 3 for the first time since he was hurt. He threw from 120 feet on flat ground April 8, according to manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Taylor Jordan

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Ryan Zimmerman

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF/INF Tyler Moore

