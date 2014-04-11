Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Toby Basner knew before Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg and third baseman Ryan Zimmerman that the two players were coming out of the game in the top of the seventh Thursday.

Who is Basner?

He was the home plate umpire Thursday, and rookie manager Matt Williams informed him of the double switch before Williams went out to the mound to lift Strasburg. That is a common practice, but Strasburg probably wasn’t too happy that he was coming out of the game having given up three hits while throwing just 98 pitches.

“I felt like I was cruising. I felt strong. I could see the finish line,” Strasburg said.

Williams moved Anthony Rendon from second to third and put Danny Espinosa in at second as Jerry Blevins came on to pitch in place of Strasburg, who had fanned 12 batters.

All of the moves worked as the Nationals won 7-1 as the Washington bullpen recorded five more strikeouts to make it 17 on the day.

Williams has shown very early he will do whatever it takes to win games. He most likely doesn’t care how Strasburg feels about being taken out. And he didn’t hesitate to take out Zimmerman, the face of the franchise for many years.

Williams may be exactly what the Nationals need. And so far it working, as the team has won four in a row going into a series that begins Friday in Atlanta.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-2

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 1-0, 3.00) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 1-1, 2.7)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Adam LaRoche has typically been a slow starter, but that has not been the case this spring. Perhaps motivated by a possible move of third baseman Ryan Zimmerman to first base if his shoulder keeps hurting, La Roche had two hits Thursday and is now batting .344. He had an average of .214 in March and April from 2004-13.

--RF Jayson Werth hit his second homer in as many official at-bats when he launch a two-run homer in the third against Miami Marlins starter Tom Koehler. His grand slam in the eighth inning won the game 10-7 on Wednesday. Werth walked in his first at-bat Thursday and ended up with two hits and is batting .375.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg looked like his dominant self Thursday against the Miami Marlins. He entered the game with an ERA of 6.10 but allowed just one hit in the first four innings and ended up with 12 strikeouts and just three hits allowed in 6 2/3 innings. Strasburg, as always, wanted to pitch longer than he did. “I felt like I was cruising. I felt strong. I could see the finish line,” he said. But he also realizes he is improving as a pitcher, and doesn’t have to make a perfect pitch on each delivery. “I don’t need to trick guys now,” said Strasburg, who worked in spring training to add a slider to his arsenal.

--LF Bryce Harper is showing signs of coming out of his slump. He hit a towering three-run homer Wednesday against LHP Brad Hand, after fouling off some tough pitches and keep down on the ball. Harper laced a single in the fourth Thursday and is up to .219. Harper also made the type of play that perhaps only he could make -- or even try, outside of Cincinnati OF Billy Hamilton -- when he went from first to third on a groundout by SS Ian Desmond in the fourth.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a confidence builder. This is what we have been looking for.” -- Washington SS Ian Desmond, on Washington’s sweep of the Miami Marlins, who lost 100 games last season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Scott Hairston (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6.

--C Wilson Ramos (left hamate fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He underwent surgery April 2, and he is not expected to return before May.

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He played catch April 3 for the first time since he was hurt. He threw from 120 feet on flat ground April 8, according to manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Taylor Jordan

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Ryan Zimmerman

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF/INF Tyler Moore