Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

The Nationals will need more production from the middle of their lineup if they want to compete successfully against the Braves in 2013. They got it on Friday night but still came up short.

The heart of the Washington lineup -- right fielder Jayson Werth, third baseman Ryan Zimmerman and left fielder Bryce Harper -- went 4-for-20 against the Braves when the teams met for the first time last week. The Braves won two of three games in that series.

It was a different story on Friday, the opening game of a three-game set in Atlanta, as the trio went 6-for-14. Harper got three of those hits, including a drag bunt for a single. The team had 14 hits but left 10 runners on base in a 7-6 10-inning loss.

Zimmerman had a three-run homer that helped the Nats erase a 4-0 deficit and tie the score in the fifth inning. Zimmerman delivered when Washington was able to extend the inning on second baseman Dan Uggla’s unforced throwing error.

“The bottom line is we got back in the game and had a chance to win,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “One swing of the bat either way can make a difference. Tonight it was their turn.”

On the other hand, first baseman Adam LaRoche and shortstop Ian Desmond had six hits in the first series. They combined to go 3-for-8 on Friday, although Desmond left three runners on base.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-3

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Taylor Jordan, 0-0, 1.42 ERA) at Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 1-1, 1.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Taylor Jordan (0-0, 1.42) will be making his third straight start against Atlanta. He lost a 3-2 decision to the Braves on Aug. 16, 2013, and received a no-decision in a 2-1 win on April 6. Jordan allowed only one run in 6.1 innings in his only start this season.

--RHP Tanner Roark lasted only 4.2 innings and allowed five hits on Friday night. Roark had not pitched in eight days and was not sharp; he hit three batters and walked another. He did not figure in the decision. Roark had not allowed a run in three career starts (13 innings pitched) against Atlanta.

--2B Anthony Rendon’s nine-game hitting streak ended on Friday when he went 0-for-5 with a strikeout. It was the longest hitting streak to open the season in club history.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman striped a single to left field in the fourth inning to pick up his first career hit against Braves RHP Julio Teheran. The next inning he slammed a three-run homer. Zimmerman had been hitless in 12 at-bats against Teheran.

--RF Jayson Werth was removed from the game in the 10th inning when he “tweaked a groin,” manager Matt Williams said. Werth battled a groin injury for much of last season. He will be evaluated by the medical staff on Saturday. Werth was 1-for-5 with two strikeouts on Friday.

--RHP Doug Fister threw a 35-pitch bullpen session on Friday. He threw only fastballs and change-ups and said afterwards he felt good. The Nats want Fister to throw 50 pitches in a bullpen session and pitch a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The bottom line is we got back in the game and had a chance to win. One swing of the bat either way can make a difference. Tonight it was their turn.” -- Manager Matt Williams, after Washington erased a four-run deficit, but the Nationals left 10 runners on base and lost 7-6 in 10 innings Friday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jayson Werth (groin injury) was removed from the game April 11 in the 10th inning when he “tweaked a groin,” manager Matt Williams said. Werth will be evaluated by the medical staff on April 12.

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He played catch April 3 for the first time since he was hurt. He threw from 120 feet on flat ground April 8, according to manager Matt Williams. He threw a 33-pitch bullpen session on April 11 in Atlanta.

--OF Scott Hairston (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6.

--C Wilson Ramos (left hamate fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He underwent surgery April 2, and he is not expected to return before May.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Taylor Jordan

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Ryan Zimmerman

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF/INF Tyler Moore