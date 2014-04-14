Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA - Suddenly defense has become an issue for the Washington Nationals.

After making only four errors in their first eight games, the Nationals have committed nine errors in the last four games. They were charged with seven errors in the three games at Atlanta, where the Nationals were swept.

“We want to play good defense. It’s important,” manager Matt Williams said. “It’s self-inflicted. Let’s hope we get it out of our system early.”

The culprit early in the season was third baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who has arthritis in his shoulder and sometimes has difficulty on throws to first base. He has two errors. But Zimmerman didn’t have an error against the Braves.

The Nats made three errors on Sunday. Pitcher Gio Gonzalez fouled up B.J. Upton’s bunt, which led to a three-run rally. Bryce Harper, playing center field, failed to cleanly field B.J. Upton’s single in the fourth, but the Braves were unable to capitalize. Shortstop Ian Desmond made an error on a routine ball in the ninth that led to four unearned runs.

Washington committed three errors on Saturday. Desmond made two throwing errors, giving him four errors this season. Right fielder Nate McLouth was charged with an error, although the replay seemed to indicate he dropped the fly ball while transferring it from his glove to his hand.

“It’s not for lack of effort or intensity,” Williams said. “What can you do? You just keep working.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-5

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 0-0, 8.10) at Marlins (LHP Brad Hand, 0-0, 3.24)

PLAYER NOTES

--LHP Gio Gonzalez (2-1) is now 0-6 in his last seven starts against the Braves. Gonzalez allowed six runs on nine hits and four walks against the Braves on Sunday and saw his ERA jump from 0.75 to 3.50. Gonzalez allowed his first two homers of the season.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann (0-0, 8.10) is looking to shake off his last start, where he allowed five runs and seven hits in 1 2/3 innings (the shortest start in his career) but did not get a decision. In 12 starts against the Marlins, Zimmermann is 4-3 with a 3.87 ERA.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman was placed on the 15-day DL and will miss 4-6 weeks with a fracture thumb. He suffered the injury on Saturday night when he jammed his hand into the second base bag while trying to retreat on a pickoff play. Zimmerman was thrown out and immediately left the game. Zimmerman was hitting .364 with two homers when injured.

--INF Zach Walters was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday to take Ryan Zimmerman’s spot on the roster. Walters was batting .290 in nine games with three doubles and three RBI. This is his second stint in the majors; he hit .375 (3-for-8) in nine games last September. He was called out on strikes as a pinch hitter to end the game on Sunday.

--OF Kevin Frandsen was instant offense in the series with Atlanta. The infielder-turned-outfielder had five hits in the series against the Braves and is now 7-for-12 in six games against Atlanta. Frandsen was a late addition to the lineup when OF Nate McLouth complained of a sore knee while shagging balls in batting practice.

--CF Bryce Harper picked up his first double on Sunday. Harper went 6-for-10 in the series and upped his average to .310. With Nate McLouth a late scratch because of a sore knee and with Denard Span on the 7-day DL, Harper moved over from left field to play center field on Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The ball was just up. They put some good swings on pitches. We were able to come back in the first two games, but not today.” -- Manager Matt Williams, after Washington lost to the Atlanta Braves 10-2 on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured thumb) was placed on the 15-day DL on April 13. He is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

--RF Jayson Werth (groin) returned to the lineup on Sunday. He left the game early on Friday with tightness in his groin and was limited to pinch-hitting duty on Saturday.

--OF Nate McLouth was removed from the starting lineup on Sunday when he complained of a sore knee while shagging balls during batting practice. McLouth will be checked by the medical staff again on Monday.

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He played catch April 3 for the first time since he was hurt. He threw from 120 feet on flat ground April 8, according to manager Matt Williams. He threw a 33-pitch bullpen session on April 11 in Atlanta.

--OF Scott Hairston (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6.

--C Wilson Ramos (left hamate fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He underwent surgery April 2, and he is not expected to return before May.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Taylor Jordan

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

INF Zach Walters

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF/INF Tyler Moore