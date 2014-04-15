Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- When the starting pitcher says he got tired running the bases, it means he a) needs to get into better condition; b) got his share of hits; or c) both of the above.

The correct answer is “C” -- the Washington Nationals got 16 hits, including a franchise-tying 11 extra-base knocks Monday night in a 9-2 rout over the host Miami Marlins.

Right hander Jordan Zimmermann went 2-for-3 to raise his batting average to .500.

But what he really gets paid to do is pitch, and he was much better at that than he was the last time he took the mound, which was last week, also against Miami.

Zimmermann (1-0) was knocked out of the game in the second inning in that previous start. On Monday, he went seven innings allowing six hits, one walk and two runs, striking out seven.

“He looked better tonight than the last game,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “(Marlins center fielder Christian Yelich) made a comment that his stuff was better than when we saw him in Washington.”

“I‘m not sure why. I had heard in Washington he had been sick and had been battling the flu. His stuff was just a lot crisper tonight.”

Now he just needs to work on his base-running.

RECORD: 8-5

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 1-1, 4.24) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 1-1, 3.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg, who leads the majors with 14.82 strikeouts per nine innings, will start against the Marlins on Tuesday. His last start was also against the Marlins, last Thursday, when he picked up his first win of the season. He struck out 12 and walked just one in 6 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and one run.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann (1-0), who was knocked out of the game in the second inning in his previous start, also against Miami, earned the win on Monday. He went seven innings, allowing six hits, one walk and two runs, striking out seven.

--C Sandy Leon hit his first career homer on Monday against Miami, a solo shot to right. The 25-year-old from Venezuela made his big-league debut in 2012 but had only 31 at-bats in the majors before this season.

--CF Bryce Harper went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple. He extended his hitting streak to seven games and had his second career game with three extra-base hits. He also did it last year against the Mets.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a tough weekend. But they (Washington’s players) came out today. They responded. They played hard -- that’s a good thing.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams, after Washington defeated Miami Monday after getting swept in a weekend series at Atlanta.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He played catch April 3 for the first time since he was hurt. He threw from 120 feet on flat ground April 8. He threw a 33-pitch bullpen session on April 11 in Atlanta. He threw a bullpen session on April 14. The next step is to throw a simulated game, but no date has been set.

--OF Nate McLouth (sore knee) was removed from the starting lineup April 13. He sat out a second straight game April 14 but is nearing a return. He is day-to-day.

--CF Denard Span (concussion) took swings on April 14. He is out at least until April 18.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RF Jayson Werth (groin) returned to the lineup April 13. He left the game early April 11 and was limited to pinch-hitting duty April 12.

--OF Scott Hairston (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6.

--C Wilson Ramos (left hamate fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He underwent surgery April 2, and he is not expected to return before May.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Taylor Jordan

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Zach Walters

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF/INF Tyler Moore

