Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- This should have been a win for the Nationals.

They were facing the Miami Marlins, who came in on an eight-game losing streak.

The Nationals also had ace Stephen Strasburg on the mound; in the past, he has feasted on Marlins hitters, striking them out 80 times and beating them seven times in his brief career.

In fact, Strasburg beat the Marlins just last week, striking out 12 and walking just one while allowing three hits and one run in 6 2/3 innings.

But Strasburg made some crucial mistakes Tuesday, including a flat changeup to Giancarlo Stanton in the first inning that the Marlins slugger deposited to center field for a 457-foot, three-run homer.

It was the longest blast Strasburg has ever allowed.

About the only Nationals player who showed much life in the 11-2 loss Tuesday was shortstop Ian Desmond, who took exception to some inside pitches by Marlins starter Tom Koehler.

”I wasn’t thinking he had intentions of hitting me,“ Desmond said. ”You can drill me in the ribs. Drill me in the leg whenever you want. But four or five pitches missed in or around the head.

”I‘m not claiming it’s on purpose, but you have to be able to control the ball.

“No big deal. It wasn’t intended to escalate to what it was. It was just the heat of the moment.”

Maybe Desmond was being honest. Maybe it was “heat of the moment.”

But here’s what else it could have been: a wakeup call.

The Nationals are just 8-6. Yes, it’s early. But they got swept by the Atlanta Braves in their previous series. And now they are in jeopardy of losing a series to the slumping Marlins, who on Wednesday throw ace Jose Fernandez.

That’s sobering news for Washington fans who thought this would be an easy series.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-6

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 1-0, 5.91 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jose Fernandez, 2-1, 3.78)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Roark will start Wednesday’s series finale against the Marlins, and that could be a good thing for Washington. In three career games against the Marlins, he has pitched nine scoreless innings.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg entered Tuesday with seven wins and 80 strikeouts against the Marlins -- his best numbers against any team. But those stats didn’t matter Tuesday as the Marlins roughed him up with three-spots in each of the first two innings. Strasburg’s first mistake was a 2-1 changeup that caught too much of the plate and was blasted 457 feet to center by Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton. Strasburg’s second inning wasn’t any better. Strasburg lasted four innings and allowed eight hits, three walks and six runs.

--LF Bryce Harper, who had two doubles and a triple on Monday, started Tuesday despite a left quadriceps injury. Perhaps his injury explains his quiet night on Tuesday: just a single in four at-bats. He scored a run, but that was after the Nationals trailed by 11 runs in a game they lost 11-2.

--3B Anthony Rendon went 1 for 3 to raise his batting average to .345. Rendon has become one of the most valuable Nationals. He has at least one hit in 12 of his past 14 games, he leads the team with 12 RBI, and his move from second base to third after Ryan Zimmerman’s injury was selfless and very much appreciated by Washington.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He played catch April 3 for the first time since he was hurt. He threw from 120 feet on flat ground April 8. He threw a 33-pitch bullpen session on April 11 in Atlanta. He threw a bullpen session on April 14. The next step is to throw a simulated game, but no date has been set.

--OF Nate McLouth (sore knee) was removed from the starting lineup April 13. He sat out a second straight game April 14 but returned April 15.

--CF Denard Span (concussion) took swings on April 14. He is out at least until April 18.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RF Jayson Werth (groin) returned to the lineup April 13. He left the game early April 11 and was limited to pinch-hitting duty April 12.

--OF Scott Hairston (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6.

--C Wilson Ramos (left hamate fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He underwent surgery April 2, and he is not expected to return before May.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Taylor Jordan

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Zach Walters

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF/INF Tyler Moore