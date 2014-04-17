Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Washington Nationals right fielder Jayson Werth is not a big fan of Marlins Park.

It is too big -- at least in the opinion of Werth, who has hit numerous balls there that he felt might be gone ... only to stay in the park.

Finally, on Wednesday, Werth hit one the park could not hold, drilling a three-run homer that barely got out in right-center. That erased a 3-0 sixth-inning lead that was being held by Marlins’ ace Jose Fernandez, who has been -- quite literally -- unbeatable in this stadium.

Fernandez, 11-0 at Marlins Park, got a no-decision -- but the Nationals got what they wanted, a 6-3 win and a 2-1 series victory.

“Ever since they built this place, I’ve been wondering what it would take to hit one out here -- I think that’s my first one,” Werth said of Marlins Park. “(Marlins right fielder Giancarlo) Stanton makes it look small (with his power). But it’s a big place.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-6

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 2-1, 2.57 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Taylor Jordan, 0-1, 4.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Taylor Jordan gets Thursday’s start against the St. Louis Cardinals. It’s his first appearance against St. Louis. In his most recent start, he took a 6-3 loss at Atlanta and was hit hard. He allowed 10 this and five runs -- all earned -- in five innings.

--RHP Tanner Roark got a no-decision Wednesday against Miami. He allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings and his ERA for the year is 5.29. He is usually very good against the Marlins -- in four career appearances -- including two starts and a total of 15 1/3 innings -- Roark has a 1.76 ERA.

--LF Bryce Harper missed Wednesday’s start due to a left-quad injury. Manager Matt Williams said Harper should be ready to play Thursday but the Nationals are being very cautious with their star player. This is the type of injury that could linger if not treated correctly.

--INF Zach Walters hit a game-winning pinch-hit homer Wednesday night, snapping a 3-3 tie in the eighth inning. It was the Nationals’ first pinch-hit homer of the season. It was also Walters’ second straight homer -- he also hit one late Tuesday night. After the game, Washington manager Matt Williams raved about Walters’ power and speed. Washington right fielder Jayson Werth said pretty much the same thing, adding that the kid has a “refined approach” at the plate. It seems like the 24-year-old Walters has a bright future.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s got power from both sides of the plate. He’s got speed, too, so if he gets on base, he can steal. He’s got a lot of tools.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams, on INF Zach Walters, who hit a game-winning pinch-hit homer Wednesday night in a 6-3 win over the Miami Marlins.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Bryce Harper (quad tightness) was scratched from the April 16 lineup. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He played catch April 3 for the first time since he was hurt. He threw from 120 feet on flat ground April 8. He threw a 33-pitch bullpen session on April 11 in Atlanta. He threw a bullpen session on April 14. The next step is to throw a simulated game, but no date has been set.

--OF Nate McLouth (sore knee) was removed from the starting lineup April 13. He sat out a second straight game April 14 but returned April 15.

--CF Denard Span (concussion) took swings on April 14. He is out at least until April 18.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RF Jayson Werth (groin) returned to the lineup April 13. He left the game early April 11 and was limited to pinch-hitting duty April 12.

--OF Scott Hairston (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6.

--C Wilson Ramos (left hamate fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He underwent surgery April 2, and he is not expected to return before May.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Taylor Jordan

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Zach Walters

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF/INF Tyler Moore