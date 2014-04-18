Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Some of the maladies that plagued the Washington Nationals at the beginning of the 2013 season are reappearing early in the new season.

Among the concerns are sloppy fielding and a team-wide batting slump. The latter didn’t occur much this season until Thursday, when the Nationals were limited to two singles -- one an infield chopper from shortstop Ian Desmond -- in a 8-0 loss to right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Washington offense generally is performing well this year, though the team fell behind early in many games before producing a much better batting average in the latter third of games.

Manager Matt Williams noted before Thursday’s game that trailing early, even with the ability to come back, is not a recipe for success.

Ragged defense -- especially on the infield -- is a greater worry. Desmond made two errors Thursday, giving him seven for the season. Second baseman Danny Espinosa and right fielder Jayson Werth also had miscues on a chilly night.

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny was diplomatic and said every team will experiences nights like that.

“Just one of those days,” he said.

Desmond, however, was not pleased.

“We are going to fix it. Tomorrow we will go back again,” he said.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-7

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 2-0, 1.89 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 2-1, 3.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister (right shoulder inflammation) threw two innings and 28 pitches on Thursday in Florida in an extended spring training game, according to manager Matt Williams. “He felt good about it. The second inning was better than the first,” Williams said. The manager said Fister will stay on a five-day program and work up to a five-inning appearance, perhaps in a minor league rehab appearance. Williams hopes to have Fister with the big league club in about 20 days.

--LF Bryce Harper was in the starting lineup Thursday after he did not start Wednesday in Miami due to quad soreness. “He is good to go. It is not serious,” manager Matt Williams said. “We just have to monitor it.” Harper was hitless in four at-bats, and his average fell to .315.

--INF/OF Zach Walters did not play Thursday after he came off the bench to hit a homer in Miami on Wednesday, his second consecutive game with a home run. “He has done well. One (homer) to right, one (homer) to left,” manager Matt Williams said.

--RHP Taylor Jordan was the victim of some shoddy defense by the Nationals during his Thursday start against the Cardinals. SS Ian Desmond made two errors and 2B Danny Espinosa and RF Jayson Werth made one each. Jordan was charged with seven runs (five earned) in 5 1/3 innings.

--OF Denard Span made a rehab appearance Thursday with low Class A Hagerstown. Span, who is on the seven-day disabled list with a concussion, went 1-for-2 with two walks and three runs against Lakewood.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The numbers are what they are. I believe in this team. You have to go out and execute. We are going to fix it. That is not acceptable.” -- SS Ian Desmond, after the Nationals lost 8-0 to the Cardinals on Thursday. Washington fell to 1-6 this season against St. Louis and the Atlanta Braves, playoff teams from a year ago.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Bryce Harper (quad tightness) was scratched from the lineup April 16. He was back in the starting lineup April 17.

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He threw bullpen sessions April 11 and April 14, and he pitched in an extended spring training game April 17. He could be back with the Nationals by mid-May.

--OF Nate McLouth (sore knee) was removed from the starting lineup April 13. He sat out a second straight game April 14 but returned April 15.

--CF Denard Span (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list April 12. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on April 17.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--OF Scott Hairston (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6.

--C Wilson Ramos (left hamate fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He underwent surgery April 2, and he is not expected to return before May.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Taylor Jordan

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Zach Walters

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF/INF Tyler Moore