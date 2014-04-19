Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- After making three errors in an ugly 8-0 loss on Thursday to the Cardinals, Washington manager Matt Williams had a few words for his team after that game.

But he was not about to share those thoughts for reporters. “None of your business,” was his message, more or less.

Williams did say before Friday’s game that all teams are going to have bad nights over the course of a 162-game season.

“It’s not a true testament of who we are,” he said. Sure enough, it was the Cardinals that made three errors on Friday in a 3-1 loss to Washington in the second of the four-game series. The Nationals did not make an error Friday.

Yadier Molina, perhaps one of the best defensive catchers in the game, could not come up with a ball in the dirt as Michael Wacha threw a wild pitch that led to two runs in the seventh that allowed the Nationals to break a 1-1 tie. Washington shortstop Ian Desmond scored from third on the wild pitch and second baseman Danny Espinosa came in from second to make it 3-1.

Washington reliever Drew Storen came in and got two big outs with runners on second and third to end the eighth and preserve the 3-1 lead. “Storen did an unbelievable job,” Desmond said.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-7

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 2-0, 1.89 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 2-1, 3.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Xavier Cedeno was called up from Triple-A Syracuse as the Nationals sent RHP Blake Treinen to the Chiefs. Cedeno pitched in 11 games for Washington last year and did not allow a run out of the bullpen with Syracuse in three games.

--RHP Blake Treinen was sent to Triple-A Syracuse after he threw 60 pitches out of the bullpen in the 8-0 loss on Thursday to the Cardinals. In his first three big league games, he allowed just one earned run in 6 2/3 innings for an ERA of 1.35. “I think it helps with the progression of my career so far,” he said before Thursday’s game. “Being with guys in spring training, they make you feel so comfortable. It is definitely a team atmosphere. There is no added pressure. You just go out there and get outs. This organization does a great job of preparing players” for the majors.

--OF Denard Span (7-day concussion DL) made a rehab appearance on Friday with Class A Hagerstown of the South Atlantic League. He was 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. There is a good chance he could be in the lineup for the Nationals on Saturday against the Cardinals, manager Matt Williams said.

--SS Ian Desmond, who had two errors Thursday to give him seven this year, had a clean game Friday and scored the winning run when he scored from third on a wild pitch with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh. “It’s not normal,” manager Matt Williams said of the errors. “It is not in his character to have a streak like that. He is a fantastic athlete. It is one of those things you go through.”

--LHP Gio Gonzalez allowed just one run in seven innings to get the win on Friday against the Cardinals. The Nationals needed a big performance from Gonzalez, who was hit hard in his previous start at Atlanta. “I want to go out and be aggressive against these guys,” he said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It worked out. It was a good win. It was definitely a high atmosphere game. This is one win. There is a lot of baseball to play.” -- SS Ian Desmond, of his dash for home on a wild pitch in the seventh inning of a tie game. The Nationals ended up winning 3-1.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Denard Span (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list April 12. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on April 17. He made a rehab appearance on April 18.

--C Wilson Ramos (left hamate fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list April 2, retroactive to April 1. He underwent surgery April 2, and he is not expected to return before May. He took five swings and hit five balls as part of his rehab process April 18.

--LF Bryce Harper (quad tightness) was scratched from the lineup April 16. He was back in the starting lineup April 17.

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He threw bullpen sessions April 11 and April 14, and he pitched in an extended spring training game April 17. He could be back with the Nationals by mid-May.

--OF Nate McLouth (sore knee) was removed from the starting lineup April 13. He sat out a second straight game April 14 but returned April 15.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--OF Scott Hairston (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Taylor Jordan

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Zach Walters

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF/INF Tyler Moore

