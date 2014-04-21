Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON - Nate McLouth joined the Washington Nationals this season knowing that he was going to be a fourth outfielder. That can be tough to handle for a player who had 597 at bats for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2008 and 531 just last year for the Baltimore Orioles.

But McLouth has been a good teammate, and on Sunday he came through in a small way as Washington won 3-2 over the Cardinals.

The left-handed hitter pinch-hit with one out and two runners on base against St. Louis reliever Seth Maness in the ninth with the score tied. He took some close pitches but drew a walk to load the bases. “He has a really good sinker, actually,” McLouth said of Maness.

McLouth is hitting just .074 in 27 at bats. “I have been grinding. The hits haven’t been there,” he said.

After the walk, Washington center fielder Denard Span, with the bases loaded and one out, hit a fly ball to left field as St. Louis had just two outfielders, employing an extra infielder instead. John Jay caught the ball in medium left, running away from the infield, and was not able to throw out Danny Espinosa, who scored the winning run.

“When they get a lead they are tough to come back on,” McLouth said of the Cardinals.

But the Nationals were able to pull off another comeback win this month.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-8

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 2-0, 2.84 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 1-1, 5.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Denard Span returned from the 7-day concussion DL on Saturday and a day later he drove in the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning as Washington won 3-2. “These games against the Cardinals are always a grind,” said Span, who was 1-for-5 and is hitting .239.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg got the start for the Nationals and fell behind 1-0 in the second as Matt Adams scored on a double-play grounder. Strasburg gave up a double to St. Louis pitcher Shelby Miller in the fourth to make it 2-0. The Nationals pinch-hit for Strasburg in the last of the sixth; he allowed five hits and two runs in six innings and was not involved in the decision.

--C Jose Lobaton has been pretty quiet at the plate this year, but he came through on Sunday against the Cardinals. He was 3-for-5 and his third hit helped set up the winning rally in the ninth for the Nationals, who came back to win 3-2.

--LF Bryce Harper got the start and was hitting second in the order a day after he was pulled by manager Matt Williams for failing to run out a grounder back to the pitcher in the sixth inning Saturday. Harper was 1-for-4 and is now hitting .292.“Bryce understands he is our catalyst,” Williams said on the Nationals radio network before Sunday’s game. “It was a decision I made. I spoke to Bryce after the game. Yesterday was an example of Bryce being outside of himself. We hope it doesn’t happen again.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The games against the Cardinals are always a grind.” - Nationals CF Denard Span, after Sunday’s 3-2 victory over the Cardinals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Denard Span (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list April 12. He was activated April 19.

--C Wilson Ramos (left hamate fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list April 2, retroactive to April 1. He underwent surgery April 2, and he is not expected to return before May. He took five swings and hit five balls as part of his rehab process April 18.

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He threw bullpen sessions April 11 and April 14, and he pitched in an extended spring training game April 17. He could be back with the Nationals by mid-May.

--OF Nate McLouth (sore knee) was removed from the starting lineup April 13. He sat out a second straight game April 14 but returned April 15.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--OF Scott Hairston (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Taylor Jordan

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Zach Walters

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF/INF Tyler Moore

==