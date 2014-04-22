Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Tyler Clippard was one of the most effective eighth-inning relievers in the major leagues last season.

The right-hander had an ERA of 2.41 in 72 games and since June 25, 2009, when he made his big league debut, he leads the majors with 454 strikeouts among relievers.

But Clippard has been struggling this month. In Monday’s 4-2 loss to the Angels, he gave up three hits and four runs (all unearned) as pinch-hitter Raul Ibanez hit a double to the gap in left-center with two outs and the bases loaded to score three runs in the top of the eighth.

Clippard still feels his change is effective.

“I still think I‘m getting bad swings on it. I got (Albert) Pujols to roll one over. Same thing with (Howie) Kendrick. (Brennan) Boesch, got him to pop out to shortstop,” Clippard said. “The full spectrum of it, they’re still not taking real good swings on it. It is a pitch I‘m getting hurt on. It’s a pitch I‘m getting hurt with, but it’s a pitch I throw a lot. That’s how it goes. But there’s nothing really there right now. I feel good right now, what I‘m doing with all my pitches.”

Right-hander Drew Storen, a former closer for the Nationals, has been pitching well and has been used a lot in the seventh inning by manager Matt Williams. Storen has an ERA of 1.23 (Clippard is at 3.72) and the Nationals may need to start using Storen to pitch more in the eighth if Clippard continues to struggle.

Does Clippard worry about tipping pitches? “It’s just something when a guy takes a swing like that on a pitch that you think is a good pitch -- I looked at the video, it was a pretty good pitch -- and he put a really good swing on it. It just makes you wonder. But at the end of the day, these guys get paid, too,” he said.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-9

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Tyler Skaggs, 1-0, 3.43 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Taylor Jordan, 0-2, 5.94)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat sprain) went on the 15-day DL on March 29. He is slated to throw again on Tuesday, according to manager Matt Williams. “He is five days between starts. He is on regular five-day rest,” Williams said. Fister threw two innings on Thursday in an extending spring training game in Florida.

--C Wilson Ramos (left hamate fracture) went on the 15-day DL on April 2, retroactive to April 1. “He is swinging the bat a little. He is able to hit the ball off the tee,” manager Matt Williams said before Monday’s game. He underwent surgery April 2.

--RHP Tanner Roark made the start on Monday against the Angels. It was his first home start of the season and his first appearance since a no-decision at Miami on April 15, when he went 6 1/3 innings. He allowed seven hits but no runs in 6 2/3 innings and he has been stingy at Nationals Park, where he has given up just one run in 26 innings in his career.

--2B Danny Espinosa, after his first three-hit game since 2012 on Sunday, got another start at second against the Angels on Monday. He was 0-for-4 on Monday but has been solid in the field for the Nationals, who have had to use Anthony Rendon at third base in place of the injured Ryan Zimmerman.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m a big-league shortstop. Not that tough.” -- SS Ian Desmond, when asked how tough it was to field a ball up the middle hit by Angels 1B Albert Pujols Monday that resulted in an error.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Wilson Ramos (left hamate fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list April 2, retroactive to April 1. He underwent surgery April 2, and he is not expected to return before May. He took five swings and hit five balls as part of his rehab process April 18. He is ahead of schedule in returning to the team next month, according to manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list on March 29, retroactive to March 23. He threw bullpen sessions April 11 and April 14, and he pitched in an extended spring training game April 17. He is slated to throw again on April 22, according to manager Matt Williams.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--OF Scott Hairston (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Taylor Jordan

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Zach Walters

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF/INF Tyler Moore

