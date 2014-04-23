Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The past two Washington Nationals games against the Los Angeles Angels have drawn national attention, with young outfield stars Bryce Harper and Mike Trout facing each other for the first time Monday and Angels first baseman Albert Pujols hitting his 500th homer Tuesday against the Nationals.

Those headlines are masking a team hitting slump for the Nationals, who had three hits Tuesday for the second day in a row. Harper is in a funk again with one hit in his last 10 at bats. Right fielder Jayson Werth, after a fast start, is two for his last 19.

And the Nationals have lost their five games at home to the Angels and have lost eight of their last 12 overall.

Pujols went deep twice against young Taylor Jordan, 25, who may be looking a trip back to Triple-A Syracuse if things don’t turn around.

“You make mistakes to somebody like Albert, you’re going to pay for it,” said Nationals manager Matt Williams. “He’s been doing that for a long, long time. First pitch he hit over the fence was a hanging offspeed pitch, which he’s paid to do. The second time, he got a ball up again. I think for Taylor, it’s just been balls up in the strike zone. That’s an example tonight. Albert’s a professional hitter, like we talked about yesterday. He’s one of the best of his generation. That’s what he does, he makes pitchers pay for balls that are left up. He did that today.”

Veteran starter Doug Fister appears to be about 15 days away from returning to the big league club as he works back from a right lat strain. And young Taylor Hill is pitching well for Syracuse.

The Nationals have developed some good arms in the minor league system, only to see some of them fare less than superb once they get to the big leagues. Last year, one of them was Nathan Karns, who made three starts and was traded prior to this season.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-10

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 1-2, 4.74 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 3-1, 2.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Taylor Jordan made the start against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday and was part of history as he allowed two homers to Angels’ first baseman Albert Pujols, which gave him 500 for his career. Jordan gave up a 3-run homer in the first to Pujols and then a 2-run shot in the fifth. Jordan went five innings and allowed six runs (four earned) as his ERA climbed to 6.23 as he took the loss.

--3B Anthony Rendon hit cleanup for the first time in his big league career Tuesday. He continued to hit the ball hard, but lined out three times and drew a walk as his average fell to .293.

--RHP Aaron Barrett was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and pitched a scoreless ninth inning in the 7-2 loss to the Angels on Tuesday. Barrett had two strikeouts in the ninth, including one of Angels’ standout Mike Trout. Barrett has yet to allow a run with the Nationals this season.

--LHP Xavier Cedeno was sent down to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, the day after he pitched 1 1/3 innings out of the bullpen against the Angels in a 4-2 loss.

--1B Adam LaRoche got the night off as lefty Tyler Skaggs made the start for the Los Angeles Angels.

--1B Tyler Moore got a rare start with a lefty on the mound, as Tyler Skaggs got the start for the Angels. Moore was 0-for-2 and is now hitting .188.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I left a pitch up. First inning he hit a change-up. It wasn’t a bad pitch. I don’t think it was really up in the zone. The 500th home run, that pitch was supposed to be low and away and I guess I tried too hard to get it there. We did three consecutive fastballs there so I was really trying to get that ball where I wanted it and left it over the middle of the plate.” -- Washington Nationals RHP Taylor Jordan, on giving up two home runs to Angels 1B Albert Pujols Tuesday to give him 500 for his career.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Wilson Ramos (left hamate fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list April 2, retroactive to April 1. He underwent surgery April 2, and he is not expected to return before May. He took five swings and hit five balls as part of his rehab process April 18. He is ahead of schedule in returning to the team next month, according to manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list on March 29, retroactive to March 23. He threw bullpen sessions April 11 and April 14, and he pitched in an extended spring training game April 17. He is slated to throw again on April 22, according to manager Matt Williams.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--OF Scott Hairston (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Taylor Jordan

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Zach Walters

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF/INF Tyler Moore

