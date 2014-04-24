Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- In the early part of the season, the Nationals have made an ugly habit of kicking the ball around -- so much so that several of the team’s starters have requested to take extra pregame infield sessions to help their fielding woes.

Washington’s defense, thought to be a team strength, has been anything but, as the Nationals have committed an MLB-high 24 errors.

“What do we want to see them do?” manager Matt Williams said. “We want them to play clean games. They want that, too. So we continue to work at it.”

Shortstop Ian Desmond (eight errors), third baseman Anthony Rendon (three errors) and second baseman Danny Espinosa (two errors) all participated in Wednesday’s infield practice, which was by their choice.

“This is not my idea -- it’s their idea,” Williams said. “They’ve come to us and said, ‘Let’s do some more.’ And that’s a good thing. They don’t want to make an error. So they are working hard at it and I do believe that this is not the norm. I think we’ll see that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-10

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (LHP Eric Stults 1-2, 4.35 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann 3-1, 2.88)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann is 1-2 with a 1.95 ERA in five career starts against San Diego. He’s struck out 30 and walked just three against the Padres. Zimmermann is looking to bounce back from his first loss of the season, which occurred April 19 against St. Louis, when he allowed four runs (three unearned) and seven hits in seven innings of work.

--C Jose Lobaton has reached base safely in seven of his last 12 appearances, including a ninth-inning home run Wednesday. After a slow start, Lobaton is giving Washington some offensive help at the position until the injured Wilson Ramos returns. “He’s toned it back a little bit,” manager Matt Williams said. “His approach has been good.”

--RHP Taylor Jordan will make his start Sunday against the San Diego Padres. After another rocky outing Tuesday against Los Angeles, there was speculation that LHP Ross Detwiler would make a spot start, but the Nationals confirmed the rookie would keep his turn in the rotation. Jordan is 0-3 with a 6.23 ERA this season.

--RHP Tyler Clippard had expressed some concern that he was tipping his pitches to opponents after being hit hard during recent appearances, but after studying the tape, manager Matt Williams said that was not the culprit. “I would say no. I think he’s missing location and that’s getting him in trouble,” he said. “I don’t think he’s giving it away.”

--OF Scott Hairston, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 6, took early batting practice Wednesday. If he responds well, the team will look to place him in a minor-league rehab assignment to get some live at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve played on teams where it’s just a feeling -- you can’t really explain it. There’s confidence there. You never feel out. I feel it on this team for sure.” -- RF Jayson Werth, after Washington’s seventh come-from-behind win this year Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. As of April 23, he was beginning to run on a treadmill in a pool in order to avoid jostling the thumb and is taking a weekly X-ray to monitor the healing progress. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--OF Scott Hairston (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6. He took early batting practice on April 23 and if he responds well, the team will look to place him in a minor-league rehab assignment.

--C Wilson Ramos (left hamate fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list April 2, retroactive to April 1. He underwent surgery April 2, and he is not expected to return before May. He took five swings and hit five balls as part of his rehab process April 18. He is ahead of schedule in returning to the team next month, according to manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list on March 29, retroactive to March 23. He threw bullpen sessions April 11 and April 14, and he pitched in an extended spring training game April 17. He is slated to throw again on April 22, according to manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Taylor Jordan

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Zach Walters

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF/INF Tyler Moore

==