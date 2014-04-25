Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Nationals came back again on Thursday, but the inability to hit with runners on base did in Washington.

The club has won seven games in which it trailed and San Diego led 3-1 going into the last of the sixth. Washington tied the game at 3 in the seventh on a home run by Adam LaRoche, who is hitting .316.

But the Nats lost 4-3 in 12 innings when former Washington outfielder Xavier Nady singled in the winning run against reliever Craig Stammen, who had to go three innings after closer Rafael Soriano was used in a tie game in the top of the ninth.

The winning run came as Nady, hitting .192 with four hits (three homers) entering the game, dribbled a grounder past Stammen and up the middle for the game-winner.

“It was frustrating,” Stammen said. “I guess you’d rather be beat on homers or doubles or something like that. Slow death I guess is the way it went tonight. It’s part of baseball. We had a lot of chances to win the game with guys in scoring position. We couldn’t come through. He made a good swing on a decent pitch and came through for them.”

The Nats have now lost three of their last four games and made another error (by catcher Jose Lobaton) to give them 25 this season. Washington lost Thursday even though three players had three hits: LaRoche, Danny Espinosa and Jayson Werth.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-11

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (LHP Robbie Erlin, 1-2, 4.15 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 1-2, 5.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat sprain) has been on the DL since March 29. He threw 40 pitches in the bullpen on Thursday and could make a minor league rehab start soon for Class A Potomac. Manager Matt Williams said he could throw about four innings and 60 pitches for Potomac. “He is ready for his next one,” Williams said.

--2B Danny Espinosa was limited to 189 at-bats last season due to shoulder problems and ineffectiveness, and hit .189. But he began Thursday with a batting average of .293. “I love the way he is going about his game right now,” said manager Matt Williams. Espinosa said his offseason was all about getting healthy. “I worked hard,” he said. Espinosa had three hits Thursday and is now hitting .317.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez said his shoulder was fine after he came out of Thursday’s start in the sixth inning. “Normal soreness after a start,” manager Matt Williams said. “I‘m not that concerned. It is just tightness.”

--RHP Stephen Strasburg will get the start on Friday against his hometown Padres. Strasburg was drafted out of San Diego State in the first round by Washington in 2009.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann got the start Thursday against the Padres and pitched well and set down San Diego on just four pitches in the first inning. He went six innings and allowed five hits and three runs before the Nats pinch-hit for him in the last of the sixth as they trailed 3-2.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There were opportunities. If we give ourselves that many opportunities, we are going to (be fine).” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams, after Thursday’s 4-3 12-inning loss to the Padres.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list on March 29, retroactive to March 23. He threw bullpen sessions April 11 and April 14, and he pitched in an extended spring training game April 17. He threw 40 pitches in the bullpen on April 24. He could make a rehab start on April 27 for Class A Potomac of the Carolina League.

--OF Scott Hairston (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6. He took early batting practice on April 23 and he was slated to take batting practice in the cage April 24. He will take early batting practice on April 25 and regular batting practice on April 26. If he responds well, the team will look to place him in a minor-league rehab assignment.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. As of April 23, he was beginning to run on a treadmill in a pool in order to avoid jostling the thumb and is taking a weekly X-ray to monitor the healing progress. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--C Wilson Ramos (left hamate fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list April 2, retroactive to April 1. He underwent surgery April 2, and he is not expected to return before May. He took five swings and hit five balls as part of his rehab process April 18. He is ahead of schedule in returning to the team next month, according to manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Taylor Jordan

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Zach Walters

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF/INF Tyler Moore

