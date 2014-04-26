Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Jose Lobaton, a catcher for the Washington Nationals, loves ice cream. And he is also starting to hit, which makes for a good combination.

Lobaton was 3-for-5 to lift his average to .281 as Washington pounded out 17 hits on Friday in an 11-1 win against the Padres.

Third baseman Anthony Rendon, who had a career-high four hits, was asked if he planned to take Lobaton out for ice cream.

“I‘m thinking about it,” said Rendon.

It was the second game in a row that the Nationals had three players with at least three hits. Shortstop Ian Desmond also had three hits Friday, after he entered the game with an average of .200.

The Nationals broke out a night after leaving 14 runners on base in a 4-3 loss in 12 innings.

“We have some guys who know the strike zone,” said manager Matt Williams.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-11

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 2-2, 2.10 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 1-0, 3.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Bryce Harper hit a 3-run triple in the third but he came up flexing his left hand as third base coach Bob Henley looked on. Harper later scored but he came out in the top of the fifth as Nate McLouth took over in left. Harper said after the game that his left thumb began to swell and he and manager Matt Williams felt with a 6-0 lead it was best to come out of the game. The x-rays were negative and the Nationals will look at Harper on Saturday before making a decision on whether he will play.

--C Wilson Ramos (left hamate fracture) took batting practice Friday and is slated to do light defensive work this weekend. He has been on the DL since April 2, retroactive to April 1.

--1B Adam LaRoche now has 26 hits in March/April, one shy of his career high. He is normally a slow starter but has been one of the most consistent hitters for the Nationals this season, and he had three hits Thursday, with a homer. LaRoche was 1-for-2 Friday.

--RHP Tanner Roark will make the start for Washington on Saturday. He is 1-0 with an ERA of 3.80 and has been very effective at Nationals Park since he made his big league debut last season. In 26 innings in his home park the former University of Illinois standout has allowed just one earned run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had a little swelling. We will re-evaluate tomorrow and see where he is at.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams, on OF Bryce Harper, who has swelling of his left thumb after a head-first slide Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list on March 29, retroactive to March 23. He threw bullpen sessions April 11 and April 14, and he pitched in an extended spring training game April 17. He threw 40 pitches in the bullpen on April 24. He could make a rehab start on April 27 for Class A Potomac of the Carolina League.

--OF Scott Hairston (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6. He took early batting practice on April 23 and he was slated to take batting practice in the cage April 24. He will take early batting practice on April 25 and regular batting practice on April 26. If he responds well, the team will look to place him in a minor league rehab assignment.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. As of April 23, he was beginning to run on a treadmill in a pool in order to avoid jostling the thumb and is taking a weekly X-ray to monitor the healing progress. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--C Wilson Ramos (left hamate fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list April 2, retroactive to April 1. He underwent surgery April 2, and he is not expected to return before May. He took five swings and hit five balls as part of his rehab process April 18. He is ahead of schedule in returning to the team next month, according to manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Taylor Jordan

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Zach Walters

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF/INF Tyler Moore

=