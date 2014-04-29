Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- This has been a rough season for Nate McLouth, an outfielder in his first season with the Nationals.

He entered Sunday with a batting average of .097 in 31 at-bats but he got the start in left field as Bryce Harper went on the disabled list with a left hand sprain.

McLouth, hitting eighth in the lineup, grounded out in his first two at-bats Sunday against San Diego starter Ian Kennedy, but he led off the eighth with a solo homer to right -- his first home run with Washington -- to cut the lead to 4-2 against San Diego reliever Joaquin Benoit.

“I felt halfway decent at the plate (this year),” he said, “but not many good results. You have to trust the process.”

Washington had just five hits in the 4-2 loss Sunday.

“We could not getting much going today. Kennedy pitched a phenomenal game,” he added. “He was throwing all of his pitches for strikes.”

The news grew worse for Harper on Monday, when ESPN.com reported that he needs surgery that would keep him out until at least early July.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-12

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 3-1, 3.00 ERA) at Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 1-2, 6.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Bryce Harper will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb and could be out until at least early July, ESPN.com reported Monday. Harper, 21, suffered the injury during a head-first slide into third on a bases-clearing triple in Friday’s victory over San Diego. He stayed in the game for an inning before being replaced. The Nationals placed Harper on the disabled list Sunday and backdated the move to Saturday.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. was called up from Triple-A Syracuse, where he was hitting .333 in 33 at-bats, as OF Bryce Harper went on the 15-day DL with a left thumb sprain. Souza will be in his second stint with the Nationals; he hit .250 in four at-bats over five games earlier this year with the Nationals.

--RHP Taylor Jordan made the start on Sunday against the Nationals but came out after four innings. He gave up three hits and one run but did not figure in the decision. Jordan said after the game he had a fever Sunday morning and almost didn’t make the start.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez is slated to start Tuesday at Houston. He is 3-1 with an ERA of 3.00 and has been perhaps the most consistent starter this season for the Nationals.

--2B Danny Espinosa was hit by a pitch in the second by pitcher Ian Kennedy and left the game in the top of the fifth. He was able to see the seams of the baseball on his right kneecap and said he will take off Monday, which was an off day already for the Nationals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Ian Kennedy pitched a phenomenal game. He was throwing all of his pitches for strikes. He was really good today.” -- LF Nate McLouth, after Sunday’s 4-2 loss to the Padres.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Danny Espinosa (sore right kneecap) was hit by a pitch in the second inning April 27 and left the game in the top of the fifth. He is day-to-day.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He reportedly will undergo surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb, and he is expected to be out until at least early July.

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list on March 29, retroactive to March 23. He threw bullpen sessions April 11 and April 14, and he pitched in an extended spring training game April 17. He threw 40 pitches in the bullpen on April 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on April 27.

--OF Scott Hairston (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6. He took early batting practice April 23. He was scheduled to begin playing in extended spring training games April 28.

--C Wilson Ramos (left hamate fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He underwent surgery April 2. He took five swings and hit five balls as part of his rehab process April 18. He took batting practice for first time since the injury April 25.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. As of April 23, he was beginning to run on a treadmill in a pool in order to avoid jostling the thumb and is taking a weekly X-ray to monitor the healing progress. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Taylor Jordan

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Zach Walters

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nate McLouth

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Steven Souza Jr.

OF/INF Tyler Moore