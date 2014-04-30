Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- With the loss of Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper to left thumb surgery on Tuesday came additional discussion regarding headfirst slides. Harper suffered his injury sliding into third base last Friday night legging out a triple against the San Diego Padres.

Just last week, Astros manager Bo Porter lamented the headfirst slide into third base of right fielder George Springer, expressing concern that Springer could suffer an injury on the play. Days later in Washington D.C., Harper was lost on a similar play and will be sidelined 6-8 weeks.

“You look at Bryce, he had a collision at second base sliding feet first this year,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “He hurt himself last year sliding feet first. It’s something that you certainly can’t control. The play that he hurt himself on he was trying to get to third base as quickly as he could. I don’t know if he’s safe if he slides feet first.”

Porter acknowledged that players react instinctively on the base paths; even he would revert to sliding headfirst occasionally despite the risks. The Nationals losing Harper was a regrettable byproduct of his trademark hustle, and Williams doesn’t foresee any mechanism that could change style of play.

“Certainly we don’t want guys sliding into first. It’s just slower to do that,” Williams said. “But playing the game, you can’t legislate. You can’t say well we’re going to do it this way and you have to do it this way because there are situations where the ball may be in your way and you have to get around the guy and you have to slide headfirst. It’s unfortunate that he hurt his thumb ... but they have to play the game the way they play the game.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-12

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 1-1, 4.05 ERA) at Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 0-4, 4.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Bryce Harper underwent left thumb surgery on Tuesday and will be sidelined for 6-8 weeks. Harper damaged his left ulnar collateral ligament sliding into third base last Friday against the San Diego Padres. Harper was batting .289/.352/.422 with one home run and nine RBIs in 22 games.

--RHP Taylor Jordan was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse, in part because of poor performance but primarily to make room in the starting rotation for RHP Doug Fister. Taylor (0-3, 5.61 ERA) had allowed opposing hitters to bat .298 over five starts while Fister recovered from a left lat strain.

--RHP Ryan Mattheus was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and replaced RHP Taylor Jordan on the 25-man roster. Mattheus was 0-2 with a 6.37 ERA in 13 games last season. In nine appearances with the Chiefs, Mattheus was 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and two saves.

--1B Adam LaRoche finished 2-for-5 and set a career high for hits in April with 29. LaRoche tied the game with his run-scoring double in the eighth inning and delivered the game-winning RBI single in the ninth. He has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games and 21 of 25 games this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s good for him because he’s not traditionally a fast starter. He really focused on it in spring training and really focused on driving one in. He’s going to hit homers with guys on base but that one’s big for us as evidenced tonight. If he can do that the homers will come; he’ll hit his share of homers. But when he can consistently drive runs in like that we’re a better team.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams, of 1B Adam LaRoche, whose 17 RBIs are tied for the club lead with 3B Anthony Rendon.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb and will be sidelined for 6-8 weeks.

--2B Danny Espinosa (sore right kneecap) was hit by a pitch in the second inning April 27 and left the game in the top of the fifth. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list on March 29, retroactive to March 23. He threw bullpen sessions April 11 and April 14, and he pitched in an extended spring training game April 17. He threw 40 pitches in the bullpen on April 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on April 27.

--OF Scott Hairston (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6. He took early batting practice April 23. He was scheduled to begin playing in extended spring training games April 28.

--C Wilson Ramos (left hamate fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He underwent surgery April 2. He took five swings and hit five balls as part of his rehab process April 18. He took batting practice for first time since the injury April 25.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. As of April 23, he was beginning to run on a treadmill in a pool in order to avoid jostling the thumb and is taking a weekly X-ray to monitor the healing progress. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Ryan Mattheus

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Zach Walters

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nate McLouth

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Steven Souza Jr.

OF/INF Tyler Moore

