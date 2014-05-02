Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- With the Washington Nationals missing three key hitters due to injuries, the onus is on the pitching staff to keep the team afloat.

The Nationals need more outings like the one they got from right-hander Jordan Zimmermann on Wednesday in a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros. He pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits and a walk while striking out seven.

Zimmermann gave up a combined seven runs (four earned) in his previous two outings. Add a five-run meltdown at home against the Miami Marlins on April 9, and that is 11 earned runs overall in three of four starts. Not too shabby, but he expects better.

He danced in and out of trouble a few times Wednesday but twice he retired the side after allowing two consecutive hits with one out. He was good even without his best stuff.

“Basically, the whole night I was battling back to get the pitch count to where I wanted it to be,” Zimmermann said. “I was able to manage. I threw a lot of pitches. They fouled some good pitches off. It was a battle for me all night.”

Nationals manager Matt Williams said he was pleased to see Zimmermann hold on and get through what could have been another rough night.

“It was more of the same; he attacked the zone,” Williams said. “He missed with some command off and on tonight. He was up in the zone a little. He threw the pitches that he needed to when he had to. We needed that.”

--1B Adam LaRoche (sore quad) was not in the lineup Wednesday in the Nationals’ 7-0 win over Houston. Manager Matt Williams said the extra day of rest would give the muscle a chance to “calm down a bit.” Washington is off Thursday before starting a series at Philadelphia on Friday.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann’s 45th career win -- all with the Nationals -- moved him past Livan Hernandez for the franchise’s all-time lead since the move from Montreal to Washington. Wednesday marked his first scoreless effort of the season, and Zimmermann lowered his ERA to 3.27 for the season with 6 1/3 sharp innings.

--DH Jayson Werth, who singled in the fourth inning Wednesday, reached base safely for the 11th consecutive game. He went 2-for-4 Tuesday, when he also homered and walked. He finished the short two-game series in Houston 3-for-8.

--3B Anthony Rendon went 4-for-5 Wednesday with two doubles, a homer and three RBI. His four hits tied a career high, and he set a career high with three extra-base hits in a game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was good to get the first (game) out of the way. I have to say that I am a little upset that I couldn’t get a little more action headed their way with a little more cheering (Tuesday in Washington’s 4-3 win). I relaxed more today and get some hits.” -- 3B Anthony Rendon, whose second game back in his hometown of Houston was a hit Wednesday. He went 4-for-5 in the Nationals’ 7-0 win over the Astros.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb, and will be sidelined until mid- to late June.

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list on March 29, retroactive to March 23. He threw bullpen sessions April 11 and April 14, and he pitched in an extended spring training game April 17. He threw 40 pitches in the bullpen on April 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on April 27.

--OF Scott Hairston (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6. He took early batting practice April 23. He was scheduled to begin playing in extended spring training games April 28.

--C Wilson Ramos (left hamate bone fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He underwent surgery April 2. He took five swings and hit five balls as part of his rehab process April 18. He took batting practice for first time since the injury April 25.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. As of April 23, he was beginning to run on a treadmill in a pool in order to avoid jostling the thumb and is taking a weekly X-ray to monitor the healing progress. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

